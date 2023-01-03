Oklahoma Sooners included in top 15 for 2024 5-Star prospect K.J. Bolden

When Brent Venables came to the Oklahoma Sooners from the Clemson Tigers, he brought with him the ability to go deep into the southeast and recruit with the top programs in the SEC and the ACC.

And that’s where the Oklahoma Sooners find themselves, in the running for one of the best players in the 2024 recruiting class, K.J. Bolden. Bolden is a five-star athlete in the 2024 cycle who projects to play safety at the collegiate level. According to 247Sports and ESPN, Bolden is a top-five player in 2024 and is the consensus No. 1 safety in the class.

A two-way player for Buford High School, Bolden displays elite speed and agility. He’s a player that could probably play wide receiver for a number of Power Five schools, he’s that dynamic with the ball in his hands. As a safety, he’s a physical player, showing toughness in run support. He plays fast in all three phases and is dynamic as a kick returner.

The Buford, Ga. native is favored to land with the in-state Georgia Bulldogs at the moment, but we’re a long way from the early signing period or national signing day, and we’ve seen this staff pull off the improbable before. Along with Oklahoma and Georgia, the top 15 includes Alabama, Clemson, Colorado, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, and USC.

Venables was recruiting Bolden when Oklahoma’s head coach was still with the Clemson Tigers. The five-star safety was an unofficial visitor in the fall of 2021.

K.J. Bolden’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 5 3 1 1 Rivals 4 19 3 2 247Sports 5 2 1 1 247 Composite 5 4 2 1 On3 Recruiting 4 11 2 1 On3 Consensus 5 4 2 1

Vitals

Hometown Buford, Ga. Projected Position ATH. (Safety) Height 6-1 Weight 185 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 6, 2022

Attended Oklahoma’s Junior Day on March 5, 2022

Notable Offers

