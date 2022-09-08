What do the Oklahoma Sooners need to do to improve in week two?

What the Oklahoma Sooners did on Owen Field was basically the best-case scenario. The offense looked unstoppable at times, the defense looked hungry, and the special teams looked solid. There wasn’t much to ask for.

However, that doesn’t mean the Sooners were perfect against UTEP in week one. Several things stood out that need to be improved upon heading into week two.

More consistency from the Offensive Line

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Marcus Major (24) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line by no means looked bad against UTEP, but they need to be more consistent for this offense to keep moving forward.

Dillon Gabriel was sacked twice, and there were times when he couldn’t find an open receiver in time because of incoming pressure. Granted, the Miners have one of the best pass rushes in Conference USA, so it’s not like the offensive line was getting beat by a bunch of scrubs.

Kent State never even touched Washington QB Michael Penix in week one, so there’s something to keep an eye on.

Better time of possession

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby talks with Dillon Gabriel (8) before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

This one might be a bit picky.

Jeff Lebby is known for his usage of tempo. That’s been a theme of all of his offenses and part of what makes him so valuable as an offensive coordinator.

However, what we saw against UTEP just isn’t sustainable. The Miners had the ball for 38:33 of the game. When it’s as hot as it is in Oklahoma, that’s a lot of time for your defense to be on the field.

Ole Miss averaged near the bottom of the FBS in time of possession last year but averaged 27:17 of possession. Oklahoma had the ball for 21:27 in week one. Oklahoma doesn’t have to win the time of possession battle, but they need to sustain drives better and get closer to even.

Better secondary play

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; UTEP Miners running back Jalen Joseph (25) is tackled by Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Justin Broiles (25) and Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Jaden Davis (4) during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Consider Billy Bowman exempt from this section.

To be fair, the secondary didn’t allow UTEP to make any big plays. That’s a very good thing. They committed to taking away the big play against a talented UTEP QB in Gavin Hardison, and they did just that.

UTEP was still able to utilize the intermediate and short-passing games all day.

When the running game was as non-existent for the Miners as it was, that shorter passing game was the only thing keeping their offense afloat. They were able to find soft spots in Oklahoma’s zone.

That being said, you can make the case that something else played into the Miners scoring a few more points than they should have.

Speaking of which…

Lay off the penalties

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; UTEP Miners quarterback Gavin Hardison (2) throws during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Sooners committed seven penalties for 59 yards in week one. Two of UTEP’s scoring drives were extended by pass interference penalties on the Sooners.

Take away those two penalties, and the Sooners win by more than 32. It’s as simple as that.

The defensive pass interference calls on Danny Stutsman and Trey Morrison were a little soft to call. Particularly the one on Morrison, but they were called nonetheless, and the Sooners were unable to rally to get off the field.

Test the Golden Flashes deep

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws during the first half against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There is no doubt that Dillon Gabriel has the arm to take the Sooners where they want to go. However, the deep ball wasn’t as much of a factor against UTEP as expected.

Gabriel put nice touch on his passes everywhere on the field, particularly on his two TD passes to Brayden Willis. The deep ball was just inconsistent.

Besides a nice long completion to Marvin Mims on the first drive, the Sooners didn’t get a lot of usage out of the deep passing game. We know Gabriel can do it, but we still need to see it against a weaker secondary in Kent State.

Conclusion

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables sings the school song with his team after the game against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Sooners were never going to be perfect in game one with new schemes on offense and defense. Their performance against UTEP, however, was about as good of a start that any fan could hope for.

Kent State doesn’t have the QB play that UTEP does to keep them within spitting distance of OU on the scoreboard. Saturday night shouldn’t be much of a contest, and the Sooners should be sitting most of their starters by the second half.

