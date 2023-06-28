Oklahoma Sooners have impressive record against top 25 teams since 2010

It’s no secret the Oklahoma Sooners have been a premier program in college football for a long time.

The 2010s and beyond weren’t any different. The Sooners won eight Big 12 titles.

247Sports put together a top 10 list of schools with the best record versus the top 25 teams since 2010

Oklahoma comes in at No. 3 with an impressive 42-21 (.666) record in those games.

That is number one among Big 12 teams and only behind the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Both of those teams have been beaten by OU when ranked as well. But this just shows the dominance of the Sooners.

These college football programs have the best records against top 25 teams since 2010 ✍️ Do any of these surprise you?https://t.co/At7DqSUNng pic.twitter.com/njo5brcDIB — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 27, 2023

It didn’t matter who was the head coach because Bob Stoops, Lincoln Riley and so far even Brent Venables all have had success in those games.

For how bad last season was, Venables was 2-1 versus teams that were ranked in the top 25 when they played last season. The only loss was to Florida State in their bowl game.

Oklahoma played that game without a lot of their starters after they decided to opt-out. And like so many games last season, the contest ended with a game-winning field goal by their opponent and a three-point loss.

But to ultimately earned a record as good as that, Oklahoma dominated the conference and specifically the conference championship game.

Now, Sooner fans are hoping to see that same success versus the Big 12 conference this season and go out on a high note as champs before joining the SEC.

