Oklahoma Sooners hosting number of big names June 8-11

Recruiting has hit its climax as the calendar has rolled around, and prospects across the 2024 class can officially take official visits. Oklahoma has a number of prospects expected to visit during the entire month of June, with their signature ChampU BBQ as the headline event.

While this weekend’s official visitors will be a week early, June recruiting visits are where teams begin to separate themselves. Oklahoma will aim to start the recruiting month off by knocking this first weekend of officials out of the park. Here is who is expected in Norman in this weekend.

There’s a lot of talent coming to Norman this weekend, headlined by five-star prospects Williams Nwaneri and Kobe Black. The Sooners have been the projected leader for Nwaneri, who hails from the Kansas City area, but this is a huge weekend for Brent Venables and his staff to close the deal. Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, and Missouri are serious names to watch.

Black’s recruitment is a little more contentious at this point, but given the success that Jay Valai has had over the last two recruiting cycles, I wouldn’t count out the Sooners.

The Sooners also welcome fellow blue-chip defensive backs Eli Bowen and Marcelles Williams. Oklahoma leads for Bowen based on recruiting projections. The Sooners are hoping to pry Williams out from under west coast schools like USC and UCLA.

Oklahoma’s also hosting five offensive linemen over the weekend, which provides them a good opportunity to spend time with the staff, namely Bill Bedenbaugh, but also each other. Chemistry is a huge factor in offensive line play. Spending time with offensive linemen on campus and those the Sooners are pursuing could create a further comfort level with Oklahoma.

This is a big weekend to kickstart Oklahoma’s June recruiting efforts.

