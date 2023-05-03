Oklahoma Sooners hosting Colorado transfer WR Jordyn Tyson

The Oklahoma Sooners left the spring with an unanswered question at wide receiver opposite Jalil Farooq.

The Sooners have a group of guys that will be a factor, but nobody that separated themselves during the spring. As the Sooners look to fortify that their ranks, they’ve brought in a pair of transfer wide receivers this offseason in Andrel Anthony and Brenen Thompson, and are hosting another one.

According to Collin Kennedy of Sooners Illustrated at 247Sports, Oklahoma welcomed Colorado transfer wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. Tyson is a part of the mass exodus taking place at Colorado this spring in Deion Sanders’ first year with the Buffaloes.

A former three-star prospect in the 2022 class, Tyson played in nine games as a true freshman. He caught 22 passes for 470 yards and averaged 21.4 yards per reception in 2022.

He really came on strong toward the end of the season when he had a three-game stretch with 13 receptions for 344 yards and two touchdowns. In that stretch against Oregon State, Arizona State, and Oregon, he averaged an incredible 26.5 yards per reception.

A former star at Allen High School, Tyson caught 80 passes for 1,518 yards and 12 touchdowns during his senior year in 2021. Who was the quarterback throwing him the football during his senior year at Allen? Oklahoma’s 2024 quarterback commit, Michael Hawkins.

With the Sooners pursuing Tyson, it’s clear they aren’t satisfied with their downfield options after the spring game. Jordyn Tyson is a big-play threat that could slot right into the Marvin Mims role if he were to pick the University of Oklahoma as his next college home.

More Football!

Oklahoma offers transfer linebacker Konnor Near Oklahoma Sooners crack USA TODAY Sports post-spring ball top 25 Oklahoma Sooners among On3's recruiting winners for April Lee's Summit North DT Ka'Mori Moore predicted to land with Oklahoma Trio of On3 predictions favor Oklahoma in the recruitment of David Stone

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire