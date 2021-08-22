What are the Oklahoma Sooners getting in 5-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss?

After a relatively tumultuous few months with wide receiver recruiting for the 2022 class, Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma staff have not let it affect their efforts in recruiting receivers for the 2023 class.

Brandon Inniss, a wide receiver out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, announced Sunday he would be joining the Sooners 2023 recruiting class as he verbally committed with friends and family looking on.

Rated as the number one wide receiver in the country on 247Sports and a top 20 prospect per ESPN, Inniss is a major get for the Sooners.

What exactly are the Sooners getting in their newest commit?

When looking at Inniss’ high school performance, the first thing that stands out is his physicality. He’s hard to bring down on first contact and is constantly fighting for the extra yards. Multiple three to five-yard hitches became 15-yard gains because of how physical and shifty Inniss is after the catch.

He shows the ability to get behind the defense with ease and has sure hands at such a young age. The young receiver will go up and over defenders in traffic to make a play.

In Riley’s offense, that’s a plus as Riley loves calling goal-line and slot fades to smaller but still athletic guys.

Inniss will get better at blocking the older and more physically mature he gets. He wants to block, and he puts effort into it, which is a coach’s dream.

The rest will come with more repetitions and more physical maturity. He catches screens and slants from the slot and can take the top off of a defense from the outside via vertical routes and deep crossing patterns.

Inniss is another 5 star weapon added to the wr position for the #Sooners. He is an excellent prospect with his route running ability, playmaking and hands. Inniss can play either in the slot or on the outside and cause problems for defenses. #Boomer #Oklahoma https://t.co/TWctIve5KX — Chris Singletary (@CSing57) August 22, 2021

Lincoln Riley covets versatility from his receivers, and Inniss’ ability to play inside and outside should serve him well as he looks to get on the field early for playing time. Inniss can threaten teams vertically, attack the ball in the air, and is a threat to take a slant or screen and turn it into big yards after the catch. He’s a threat to score from anywhere on the field.

Simply put, he’s a dynamic wide receiver, and he knows it.