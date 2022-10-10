Oklahoma Sooners update game-by-game win projections from ESPN’s matchup predictor

Perhaps it’s time to reset expectations for the Oklahoma Sooners. After coming out of the gate strong against UTEP, Kent State, and Nebraska, the Oklahoma Sooners have fallen flat in their first three games of conference play.

At 3-3 on the season and left without answers, Oklahoma will welcome a tough Kansas Jayhawks team to Norman this Saturday at 11 a.m. Though Oklahoma is the favorite heading into this game, they’ve got work to do to get back on track with a difficult set of games still remaining on the schedule.

The Sooners still have to play Baylor and Oklahoma State at home in addition to their matchup with Kansas. They’ve got road trips to Ames, Morgantown, and Lubbock that loom large as well.

With three straight losses to open Big 12 play, things are looking bleak. Taking a look at the updated ESPN Matchup Predictor, it doesn’t look like things are going to get much better for the Oklahoma Sooners. But just as quickly as things deteriorated, the Oklahoma Sooners could find a way to get back on the right side of these games.

Let’s see how the matchup predictor views the remainder of the Oklahoma Sooners’ season.

Oct. 15: Kansas Jayhawks (Norman)

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 69.1% (Down from 87.9%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 79-29-6

Projected running record: 4-3

Oct. 22: BYE WEEK

The Oklahoma Sooners need a reset in a bad way. After traveling to Fort Worth and then Dallas, playing at home against Kansas and with a bye week following provides a good opportunity for the Sooners to reset their season.

Oct. 29: Iowa State Cyclones (Ames, Iowa)

Jack Trice Stadium (Ames)

Predicted Winner: Iowa State

Sooners Win Probability: 40.8% (Down from 62.9%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 78-7-2

Projected running record: 4-4

Nov. 5: Baylor Bears (Norman)

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Baylor

Sooners Win Probability: 42.1% (Down from 62.4%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 28-4

Projected running record: 4-5

Nov. 12: West Virginia Mountaineers (Morgantown)

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown)

Predicted Winner: West Virginia

Sooners Win Probability: 44.2% (Down from 68%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 11-2

Projected running record: 4-6

Nov. 19: Oklahoma State Cowboys (Norman)

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma State

Sooners Win Probability: 41.6% (Down from 71.6%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 90-19-7

Projected running record: 4-7

Nov. 26: Texas Tech Red Raiders (Lubbock)

Jones AT&T Stadium (Lubbock)

Predicted Winner: Texas Tech

Sooners Win Probability: 47% (Down from 72.7%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 23-6

Projected running record: 4-8

Summary

A projected finish of 4-8 would be quite shocking after the way the Sooners started the season. But with the depth of the Big 12 and the way Oklahoma is playing, it feels like a real possibility. They can turn it around, though; that starts this week when they host Kansas.

