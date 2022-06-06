Oklahoma Sooners gain commitment from 2023 4-star WR Keyon Brown

The Oklahoma Sooners kicked June off with a bang, hosting Brent Venables’ first camp for high school athletes as the Sooners’ head coach. They’re hosting players from across the country for the ChampU Family BBQ this weekend and their efforts are already paying dividends.

The Sooners received a commitment from four-star wide receiver Keyon Brown out of Tallahassee, Fla.

According to Bob Przybylo of SoonerScoop.com, Brown was one of the players in attendance for Venables’ camp and stood out as one of the top performers.

#OU HC Brent Venables has asked recruits to come to Norman to camp. @keyonbrown850 did just that. Dominated, offered & now committed. That's how the process is gonna work for #Sooners.https://t.co/oW7DORibUr — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) June 5, 2022

Safe to say Brown impressed the coaching staff with his work in Norman this week. An offer and a commitment just days later and the Sooners have a wide receiver to add to their 2023 recruiting class.

The four-star wide receiver is the fifth commitment for the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He joins Jackson Arnold, Joshua Bates, Erik McCarty, and Kaleb Spencer.

Brown’s commitment comes just a couple of weeks after Ashton Cozart flipped his pledge to the Oregon Ducks. The Sooners replaced one towering wide receiver in Cozart with another one in Brown.

The Florida product stands 6-3 and weighs in at 188 pounds according to 247Sports. Brown’s size and ability help give him the opportunity to be a standout on the outside for the Sooners.

Keyon Brown’s Recruiting Profile

Story continues

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 224 51 31 Rivals 3 — 87 82 247Sports 3 — 93 93 247 Composite 4 367 67 48 On3 Recruiting 3 — 85 87 On3 Consensus 4 373 72 54

Vitals

Hometown Tallahassee, Fla. Projected Position WR Height 6-3 Weight 188 lbs

Recruitment

Visited Oklahoma June 2, 2022

Offer received June 2, 2022

Committed to Oklahoma June 5, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Alabama

Auburn

Florida State

Jackson State

Nebraska

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

West Virginia

Twitter

1

1