Oklahoma Sooners gain commitment from 2023 4-star WR Keyon Brown

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Williams
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brent Venables
    Brent Venables
    American football player and coach

The Oklahoma Sooners kicked June off with a bang, hosting Brent Venables’ first camp for high school athletes as the Sooners’ head coach. They’re hosting players from across the country for the ChampU Family BBQ this weekend and their efforts are already paying dividends.

The Sooners received a commitment from four-star wide receiver Keyon Brown out of Tallahassee, Fla.

According to Bob Przybylo of SoonerScoop.com, Brown was one of the players in attendance for Venables’ camp and stood out as one of the top performers.

Safe to say Brown impressed the coaching staff with his work in Norman this week. An offer and a commitment just days later and the Sooners have a wide receiver to add to their 2023 recruiting class.

The four-star wide receiver is the fifth commitment for the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He joins Jackson Arnold, Joshua Bates, Erik McCarty, and Kaleb Spencer.

Brown’s commitment comes just a couple of weeks after Ashton Cozart flipped his pledge to the Oregon Ducks. The Sooners replaced one towering wide receiver in Cozart with another one in Brown.

The Florida product stands 6-3 and weighs in at 188 pounds according to 247Sports. Brown’s size and ability help give him the opportunity to be a standout on the outside for the Sooners.

Keyon Brown’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

4

224

51

31

Rivals

3

87

82

247Sports

3

93

93

247 Composite

4

367

67

48

On3 Recruiting

3

85

87

On3 Consensus

4

373

72

54

 

Vitals

Hometown

Tallahassee, Fla.

Projected Position

WR

Height

6-3

Weight

188 lbs

 

Recruitment

  • Visited Oklahoma June 2, 2022

  • Offer received June 2, 2022

  • Committed to Oklahoma June 5, 2022

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma

  • Alabama

  • Auburn

  • Florida State

  • Jackson State

  • Nebraska

  • Ole Miss

  • Mississippi State

  • West Virginia

Twitter

1

1

Recommended Stories