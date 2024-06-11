The Oklahoma Sooners’ full 2024 schedule has now been released by the SEC. Time to make those travel arrangements for a full slate of destination games in OU’s first season in the SEC.

In what had been a glaring issue in their final years in the Big 12, the Oklahoma Sooners only have two games scheduled for the early television window. Their home game against South Carolina on Oct. 19 and their road trip to The Grove to face Ole Miss will both fall in the early television window with kickoff times slated for 11 a.m. CT or noon.

The other ten games will be afternoon or primetime start times for the Sooners, a reversal of fortune from their days in the Big 12.

The SEC and their broadcast partners will utilize flex scheduling for games against Tennessee, Missouri, Alabama, and LSU. When the Volunteers return to Norman, it’ll mark the return of national championship-winning quarterback and former offensive coordinator Josh Heupel. It will also be Oklahoma’s first SEC conference tilt.

Late-season games against Missouri, Alabama, and LSU could have implications for the SEC title and the College Football Playoff. Each has the potential to be a top-15 matchup.

There’s a potential for Oklahoma to play as many as seven night games with their first two against Temple and Houston already slated to kickoff in the evening.

Oklahoma Sooners 2024 Football Schedule

Date Opponent TV Time Aug. 30 Temple ESPN 6 p.m. CT Sept. 7 Houston SEC Network 6:45 p.m. CT Sept. 14 Tulane ESPN or ESPN2 2:30 p.m. CT Sept. 21 Tennessee TBA 2:30-3:30 or 5-7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Auburn TBA 2:30-3:30 p.m. CT Oct. 5 BYE WEEK — Oct. 12 vs. Texas (Dallas) ABC or ESPN 2:30 p.m. CT Oct. 19 South Carolina TBA 11-Noon CT Oct. 26 at Ole Miss TBA 11-Noon CT Nov. 2 Maine ESPN+/SECN+ 1:30 p.m. CT Nov. 9 at Missouri TBA 2:30-3:30 or 5-7 p.m. Nov. 16 BYE WEEK — Nov. 23 Alabama TBA 2:30-3:30 or 5-7 p.m. Nov. 30 at LSU TBA 2:30-3:30 or 5-7 p.m. Dec. 7 SEC Championship TBA TBA

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire