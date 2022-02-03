Oklahoma Sooners flip four-star edge rusher Kevonte Henry from the Michigan Wolverines

The new coaching staff for the Oklahoma Sooners has taken some big swings to close out the 2022 recruiting cycle. Their work led to a flip of four-star defensive lineman Gracen Halton from Oregon to the Sooners and now they’ve done it again, this time flipping four-star edge rusher Kevonte Henry from the Michigan Wolverines.

Henry, who’s seen as a four-star player via On3 Recruiting’s Consensus rankings as well as the 247Sports rankings, is the fifth defensive lineman to join the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2022 cycle. That doesn’t include the two players they added in the transfer portal.

Henry brings a great frame to Norman, standing 6-foot-4, 225 lbs, and is ranked as high as No. 9 in the recruiting hotbed of California. His commitment signifies another significant win for the Oklahoma Sooners who took advantage of the uncertainty with Michigan’s head coaching situation.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been the subject of NFL rumors throughout the NFL coaching cycle and according to reports will be taking the Minnesota Vikings job.

With Henry’s commitment, the Oklahoma Sooners now sit at eighth in the country according to both On3 and 247Sports team recruiting rankings for the 2022 cycle. That’s a big push for a program that dropped as low as 27th in the country after the initial decommitments following Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC.

Henry will join a talented group of freshmen defenders as new head coach Brent Venables and defensive coordinator Ted Roof attempt to put their touch on the Oklahoma Sooners defense moving forward.

Kevonte Henry’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 3 – 45 47 Rivals 3 – 36 33 247Sports 4 216 18 24 247 Composite 3 395 30 33 On3 Recruiting 4 175 9 19 On3 Composite 4 283 21 27

Vitals

Hometown Lawndale, CA Projected Position EDGE Height 6-4 Weight 225 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on Dec. 29, 2021

Visit on Jan. 14, 2022

Signed on Feb. 2, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Michigan

Florida

Oregon

USC

Utah

Film

Senior Season Highlights via Hudl

