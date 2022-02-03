Oklahoma Sooners flip four-star edge rusher Kevonte Henry from the Michigan Wolverines
The new coaching staff for the Oklahoma Sooners has taken some big swings to close out the 2022 recruiting cycle. Their work led to a flip of four-star defensive lineman Gracen Halton from Oregon to the Sooners and now they’ve done it again, this time flipping four-star edge rusher Kevonte Henry from the Michigan Wolverines.
Henry, who’s seen as a four-star player via On3 Recruiting’s Consensus rankings as well as the 247Sports rankings, is the fifth defensive lineman to join the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2022 cycle. That doesn’t include the two players they added in the transfer portal.
Henry brings a great frame to Norman, standing 6-foot-4, 225 lbs, and is ranked as high as No. 9 in the recruiting hotbed of California. His commitment signifies another significant win for the Oklahoma Sooners who took advantage of the uncertainty with Michigan’s head coaching situation.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been the subject of NFL rumors throughout the NFL coaching cycle and according to reports will be taking the Minnesota Vikings job.
With Henry’s commitment, the Oklahoma Sooners now sit at eighth in the country according to both On3 and 247Sports team recruiting rankings for the 2022 cycle. That’s a big push for a program that dropped as low as 27th in the country after the initial decommitments following Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC.
Henry will join a talented group of freshmen defenders as new head coach Brent Venables and defensive coordinator Ted Roof attempt to put their touch on the Oklahoma Sooners defense moving forward.
Ready to be Uncommon.
Welcome @FatutoaH 🔒https://t.co/ZCNCKCpVCB | #ChampU22 pic.twitter.com/MjF5UOED9o
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) February 2, 2022
Kevonte Henry’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
3
–
45
47
Rivals
3
–
36
33
247Sports
4
216
18
24
247 Composite
3
395
30
33
On3 Recruiting
4
175
9
19
On3 Composite
4
283
21
27
Vitals
Hometown
Lawndale, CA
Projected Position
EDGE
Height
6-4
Weight
225 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on Dec. 29, 2021
Visit on Jan. 14, 2022
Signed on Feb. 2, 2022
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Michigan
Florida
Oregon
USC
Utah
Film
Senior Season Highlights via Hudl
