Oklahoma Sooners finally found their running game

It took almost three-quarters of the season, but the Oklahoma Sooners finally found a running game to end their 2023 campaign. The Sooners averaged 196.3 yards per game on the ground after their bye week.

For comparison, the Sooners rushed for 164.8 yards per game in the first six games of the season. A big reason for that change was the emergence of Gavin Sawchuk. Sawchuk finished the year with four straight 100-yard games. He averaged 120.8 yards per game during that span. If you expand that to a full season, that would be 1,449 yards good for No. 3 in the nation.

Sawchuk finished his season with another strong performance, rushing for 130 yards and three touchdowns against the TCU Horned Frogs. Sawchuk battled through injuries earlier in the season, and he talked about that after the game.

“I was praying it would (get better) the next day,” Sawchuk said. “Trying to get back out there on the field. Just trusting the process. Trusting what God’s plan is for me. Knowing that he’s got me and eventually I’ll be back out there.”

Once he got out there full-time, he never looked back and gave the Sooners a much-needed playmaker at running back. He and Tawee Walker gave the Sooners a really good one-two punch to throw at teams as they complimented each other so well.

We’ll now wait and see who the Sooners will play in the bowl game and see if Sawchuk and the Sooners’ run game can continue its hot streak.

