Oklahoma Sooners favored to land 2025 4-star WR Cortez Mills

The Oklahoma Sooners have built quite the wide receiver depth chart under position coach Emmitt Jones in his year and a half in Norman. In the 2025 recruiting class, the Sooners have already added Gracen Harris, Elijah Thomas, and most recently Marcus Harris. Now, the Sooners may be closing in on another target, four-star wide receiver Cortez Mills.

Mills was recently in Norman for an official visit with the Sooners, and while he was at one point projected to land with Clemson, it looks like Oklahoma has taken a lead in his recruitment.

Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm of OU Insider and Rivals issued Futurecasts favoring Oklahoma for the four-star prospect out of South Florida.

Mills is a natural at wide receiver. He displays a great understanding of how to attack zone coverage, finding soft spots and slowing his route to give his quarterback an option against zone. He displays enough speed to get behind the defense. Mills has soft hands and shows the ability to play above the defender to make contested catches. He has good contact balance, creating yards after the catch to create big plays in the passing game.

Mills was expected to take an official visit to Miami, but after meeting with the Sooners, he took to social media to announce he’d no longer be taking the trip to South Beach.

He’s a top 200 prospect across the board and considered the No. 69 player in the 2025 recruiting class by Rivals. On3 and ESPN have him inside the top 110 in the nation.

Mills holds 27 Power 4 offers, including nine from SEC schools. This will be a recruitment to watch as Jones and the Sooners made a strong impression during his official visit.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire