Oklahoma Sooners fall short in Bedlam, how did CBS Sports Grade their performance?

The Oklahoma Sooners fell short in their comeback bid against the Oklahoma State Cowboys and in that, failed to reach the Big 12 title game since the conference reinstated it back in 2017. This will be the first time the Sooners didn’t win the Big 12 since 2014.

As he does each week, Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports handed out grades to each of the playoff contenders and the Oklahoma Sooners failed to make the grade, receiving an “F” for their performance in Bedlam.

The Sooners’ last eight drives were empty in the loss to Oklahoma State, which eliminated them from Big 12 Championship Game and CFP contention. This team was so inconsistent this year that, even if it did make the CFP, it wouldn’t stand much of a chance to win it all. – Sallee, CBS Sports

Consistency from week to week and even drive to drive was a huge issue for an Oklahoma Sooners team that came into the season with lofty expectations. And that was on display in Bedlam. Despite their best efforts, the Sooners’ offense was held off the scoreboard after a 24 point first half.

The nine points they did score were generated by the defense and special teams.

Heading into the bowl season, the Sooners have a lot to work through as they’ll face departures of several key players this offseason. With Caleb Williams returning, the Sooners will have a chance for a strong season in 2021, but OU will have to answer questions about the offensive line and the running game.

