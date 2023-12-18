Oklahoma Sooners to face one of their tougher tests of the season

The Oklahoma Sooners are 10 days away from taking on the Arizona Wildcats in the Alamo Bowl. The Wildcats are coming off a 9-3 season.

Their three losses were by a combined 16 points, with two ending in overtime. The other loss was by seven points to a 13-0 Washington Huskies team that’s playing in the College Football Playoff.

So far, it looks like only one starter for the Wildcats will be opting out of the bowl game. The Sooners, on the other hand, have several starters missing as they are vying for an 11-win season.

Arizona will be one of the more complete teams the Sooners have faced this season. They have a top 20 offense and a top 40 defense in the country.

The one thing they struggle with is they don’t turn people over too often. They forced only 12 turnovers all season while giving away 10 turnovers.

Brent Venables spoke with reporters about Arizona and the youth they will face next Thursday. “I think they have eight players that have ever been to a bowl game. Arizona hasn’t been to a bowl game since 2017 but only eight players on their roster. So, they have 110 and they’ve got 102 guys that have never been to a bowl game. So, they’ll be excited to be there. I think they have one gentleman who opted out. Their left tackle. Otherwise, to this point, everybody on their depth chart will be in San Antonio.”

People look at the Arizona brand and immediately think this should be an easy win, but there’s no doubt that if Oklahoma doesn’t play well, they can be beaten. This is a very good Arizona team that can give Oklahoma all kinds of fits.

Having nearly their entire roster available will benefit the Wildcats and create some obstacles for a Sooners squad that is dealing with transfer and NFL departures in the build-up to the Alamo Bowl.

It will be a tough test for the Sooners, but it will provide some valuable information about this team heading into the offseason.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire