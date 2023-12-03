Oklahoma Sooners to face the Arizona Wildcats in the Alamo Bowl

The regular season and conference championships games have concluded and now it’s time to prepare for the bowl game. On Sunday, bowl-eligible teams across the country waited to find out where they would be heading.

The Oklahoma Sooners, who went 10-2, waited to see if they were headed to a New Year’s Six game or if they were headed to the Alamo Bowl. As the rankings revealed themselves, Oklahoma found out they were just outside the top-11 which was necessary to be in the New Year’s Six games.

After some more waiting, the Sooners found out they would be matched up against the Arizona Wildcats in the Alamo Bowl.

This is a classic “out with the old and in with the new” type of game. The Sooners are leaving the Big 12 after this season to head to the SEC, while the Wildcats are leaving the Pac 12 for the Big 12.

Arizona brings in the No. 22 ranked offense in the country and the No. 36 ranked defense after a 9-3 season. Oklahoma stumbled in losses to Kansas and Oklahoma State but finished strong on a three-game winning streak and just missed the Big 12 title game.

This will make the Sooners’ first game with a new play-caller. They could have a new quarterback at the helm depending on what Dillon Gabriel decides.

The Sooners’ last trip to the Alamo Bowl was a similar situation. Cale Gundy called the plays after Lincoln Riley left for USC and we wondered what Caleb Williams would do in the bowl game.

Brent Venables is looking for his first bowl victory as a head coach after falling short in a one-score loss to Florida State.

All in all, this top-14 matchup should be a fun game to watch to close out the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire