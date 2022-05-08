The Oklahoma Sooners extend an offer to four-star DB Jordan Pride

Brandon Hall is still looking for his first commit in the 2023 or 2024 classes as the safeties coach for the Oklahoma Sooners. He’s been active on the recruiting trail going after anyone he sees as a fit for the Sooners’ defense. Even if they are committed elsewhere.

Enter four-star defensive back Jordan Pride, a member of the 2024 recruiting class who is currently committed to Florida State. Late last week, the Sooners made an offer to the multi-sport athlete out of Florida.

Pride is a two-way player for his high school and earned all-state recognition as a wide receiver. However, his true calling is as a defensive back where he was credited with 28 tackles and 2 interceptions this past season. Pride becomes Hall’s latest target as he expands Oklahoma’s safety offers list to 15 in total. The Sooners seem to be casting a wide net in terms of safety prospects under Brent Venables and hopefully, sooner than later it will pay off.

Jordan Pride stands at 6-foot-2 and is just under 200 pounds but his athleticism and ability to cover like a corner make him an intriguing prospect for Hall as projects better as a safety at the college level because of his long speed.

Though Pride is committed to Florida State, it remains to be seen how significant or solid that commitment is as he’s been offered by the Sooners, Miami Hurricanes, and reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs in recent months too. His offer list may not amaze you but it’s clear to see his recruitment is about to switch into another gear with the caliber of programs giving him attention.

Jordan Pride’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position ESPN – – – – Rivals 4 112 30 17 247Sports 4 84 19 10 247 Composite 4 80 24 9 On3 Recruiting 4 141 28 13 On3 Consensus 4 128 29 12

Vitals

Hometown Blountstown, FL Projected Position S Height 6-2 Weight 175 lbs.

Recruitment

Offered on May 5, 2022

Visit on N/A

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Georgia

Kentucky

Florida State

Miami

Maryland

Temple

USF

Georgia Tech

