Oklahoma Sooners extend offer to 2024 4-star DL Omar White
The Oklahoma Sooners had a busy weekend on the recruiting trail, extending offers to several players, including 2024 four-star defensive lineman Omar White.
White is a top 20 player at his position and lands inside the top 157 according to On3, 247Sports, and ESPN.
Omar White played up and down the defensive line in Lee County’s three-man front. He has the strength to be an effective player as both a nose tackle and a 3-4 defensive end. He utilizes a strong bull rush to set the edge when lined up as a defensive end, and it’s an effective pass rush move when lined up over the center.
White’s quickness off the snap jumps off the screen, especially when lined up as the nose tackle. White employs an excellent swim move and does a great job working through the “A-gap” between the guard and the center to get into the backfield. White does a great job in backside pursuit when the run is going away from him.
While he’s shown to be a versatile defensive lineman in high school, his best spot is at defensive tackle. As he continues to develop his strength, agility, and quickness, he could play either the 1-technique or 3-technique defensive tackle spots in Brent Venables’ defense.
Omar White’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Texas A&M the edge early in this recruiting battle.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
93
15
8
Rivals
4
103
17
5
247Sports
3
—
30
19
247 Composite
4
132
21
12
On3 Recruiting
4
157
28
17
On3 Consensus
4
92
18
10
Vitals
Hometown
Leeburg, Ga.
Projected Position
Defensive Tackle
Height
6-3
Weight
307 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on 7/23/2022
No visit scheduled at this time.
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Oklahoma
Alabama
Auburn
Cincinnati
Clemson
Florida
Florida State
Georgia
Georgia Tech
Michigan
Michigan State
Minnesota
Nebraska
Notre Dame
Ole Miss
Oregon
Penn State
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Texas A&M
UCF
Virginia Tech
After a great conversation with @CoachToddBates I’m blessed and honored to receive an offer from @OU_Football @savo99 @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @RivalsJohnson @SWiltfong247 @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/pkSzq4Tekg
— 2HOLLYWOOD ⭐️ (@omarjwhite58) July 23, 2022
