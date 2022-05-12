Oklahoma Sooners extend offer to 2023 4-star DL Stephiylan Green out of Georgia
Oklahoma has been working hard to add defensive line talent since Brent Venables took over as the Sooners’ head coach.
Given his bringing along former Clemson assistants Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis, an emphasis has been placed on bolstering the Oklahoma Sooners’ defensive front. It worked at Clemson, helping the Tigers win two national titles, and it’s the foundation of Brent Venables’ defense.
Venables wants to win up front and he has a proven track record of developing defensive linemen into NFL talents. He also realizes that in the SEC, a team can’t afford to be weak along the defensive line. That’s why the coaches have made it a priority.
They recently landed inside the top five for four-star defensive lineman Kelby Collins, and on Wednesday they extended an offer to another four-star defensive line prospect; Stephiylan Green out of Rome, Georgia.
Green is considered a top 200 prospect according to Rivals and On3 Recruiting. He lands inside the top 300 in both the 247Sports composite and the On3 consensus.
Green is being recruited heavily by defending national champion Georgia and has made three unofficial visits to Athens. The Bulldogs look to be the leader according to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, but don’t count out Venables and Bates as they make their pitch to the talented defensive line prospect.
Green displays impressive quickness and a nice first step off the snap. From a three-technique defensive tackle spot, is adept at rushing the passer. He shows a nice swim move and a powerful bull rush. Green is relentless in pursuit, displaying great effort to chase down quarterbacks and running backs when they run wide. He’s quick and moves incredibly well for a defensive lineman making it incredibly difficult to block him. Even when opposing offensive linemen did get in front of him, his strength pushed them back into the pocket. Also lined up as a nose tackle or zero-technique at times and was effective at collapsing the pocket and getting into the backfield.
Green is a disruptive player that will make a fantastic college player. Even as a high school junior, he displayed tools that could have him playing on Sundays in the NFL.
Stephiylan Green’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
—
29
17
Rivals
4
189
20
7
247Sports
3
—
36
47
247 Composite
4
289
29
42
On3 Recruiting
4
111
12
16
On3 Consensus
4
222
22
30
Vitals
Hometown
Rome, Georgia
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-4
Weight
275 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on May 11, 2022
No visit scheduled at this time.
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Ohio State
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Florida
Georgia
Georgia Tech
LSU
Miami
Michigan State
NC State
Notre Dame
Penn State
Ole Miss
Tennessee
South Carolina
Blessed to receive another offer from Oklahoma⭕️⭕️ @OU_Football @CoachToddBates @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/K0afmEVftg
— Stephiylan Green (@stephiylan) May 11, 2022
