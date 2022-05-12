Oklahoma Sooners extend offer to 2023 4-star DL Stephiylan Green out of Georgia

Oklahoma has been working hard to add defensive line talent since Brent Venables took over as the Sooners’ head coach.

Given his bringing along former Clemson assistants Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis, an emphasis has been placed on bolstering the Oklahoma Sooners’ defensive front. It worked at Clemson, helping the Tigers win two national titles, and it’s the foundation of Brent Venables’ defense.

Venables wants to win up front and he has a proven track record of developing defensive linemen into NFL talents. He also realizes that in the SEC, a team can’t afford to be weak along the defensive line. That’s why the coaches have made it a priority.

They recently landed inside the top five for four-star defensive lineman Kelby Collins, and on Wednesday they extended an offer to another four-star defensive line prospect; Stephiylan Green out of Rome, Georgia.

Green is considered a top 200 prospect according to Rivals and On3 Recruiting. He lands inside the top 300 in both the 247Sports composite and the On3 consensus.

Green is being recruited heavily by defending national champion Georgia and has made three unofficial visits to Athens. The Bulldogs look to be the leader according to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, but don’t count out Venables and Bates as they make their pitch to the talented defensive line prospect.

Green displays impressive quickness and a nice first step off the snap. From a three-technique defensive tackle spot, is adept at rushing the passer. He shows a nice swim move and a powerful bull rush. Green is relentless in pursuit, displaying great effort to chase down quarterbacks and running backs when they run wide. He’s quick and moves incredibly well for a defensive lineman making it incredibly difficult to block him. Even when opposing offensive linemen did get in front of him, his strength pushed them back into the pocket. Also lined up as a nose tackle or zero-technique at times and was effective at collapsing the pocket and getting into the backfield.

Green is a disruptive player that will make a fantastic college player. Even as a high school junior, he displayed tools that could have him playing on Sundays in the NFL.

Stephiylan Green’s Recruiting Profile

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 — 29 17 Rivals 4 189 20 7 247Sports 3 — 36 47 247 Composite 4 289 29 42 On3 Recruiting 4 111 12 16 On3 Consensus 4 222 22 30

Vitals

Hometown Rome, Georgia Projected Position DL Height 6-4 Weight 275 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on May 11, 2022

No visit scheduled at this time.

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Ohio State

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Georgia Tech

LSU

Miami

Michigan State

NC State

Notre Dame

Penn State

Ole Miss

Tennessee

South Carolina

