Can the Oklahoma Sooners exploit a ‘vulnerable’ Longhorns secondary in Red River Rivalry?

It’s the greatest weekend on the college football calendar. Oklahoma and Texas descend upon the Texas State Fair and into the Cotton Bowl, where they’re met with a 50-50 fanbase split for the greatest rivalry game in the sport.

Regardless of the records going in, the Red River Rivalry game is the biggest game on the schedule for both sides. It’s a game circled on the schedule. You win this game, and you’ve got a shot to win the conference.

All eyes in the college football world will be on the Cotton Bowl this weekend, and to help get you ready, we’ve gone to the source for intel on the Texas Longhorns. Joey Hickey of Longhorns Wire shared his thoughts on several burning questions about the Horns ahead of the 2023 Red River Rivalry.

What's led to Quinn Ewers improvement in 2023?

Quinn Ewers made an effort to become a more consistent and accurate passer this offseason. That said, he attributes his success to knowing the offense better. As a result, he’s a more decisive player and isn’t just throwing to Xavier Worthy, his usual first read. – Joey Hickey, Longhorns Wire

What's with the Longhorns' slow starts?

Teams are throwing the kitchen sink at Texas in the first half of games. It counteracts Steve Sarkisian’s past script approach where he would attack the opponent’s known scheme. Teams know they can’t play Texas straight up and win. The Longhorns typically adjust by the second half, but they’re getting better at calling plays that can beat multiple defensive alignments early. – Hickey, Longhorns Wire

What's been the biggest reason for the Longhorns success against the run?

Texas has at least three future NFL defensive tackles. Behind them Jaylon Ford has become one of the most complete linebackers in the country. The whole unit swarms to the ball carrier well. – Hickey, Longhorns Wire

What's make this year's "talented" Texas team different?

Sarkisian and company have added talent, but the all-star staff he hired are developing the talent, unlike what has gone on in the last decade. Kyle Flood, Bo Davis, and Jeff Banks were all key parts of the Alabama Crimson Tide dynasty and have noticeably improved the collective football IQ of the roster. – Hickey Longhorns Wire

Texas' greatest strength and biggest weakness?

Texas is a complete team, but the trenches have become a strength for the roster. You could argue the wide receiver room is one of the best in the country, but the offensive line and defensive line have really started to impose their will as the season has progressed.

As weaknesses go, the secondary has been vulnerable to the downfield pass. It hasn’t been a glaring problem but it is something to keep an eye on with how well Oklahoma has done through the air this year. – Hickey Longhorns Wire

