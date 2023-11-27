Oklahoma Sooners enter AP Top 25 after big weekend

The Oklahoma Sooners are off to a strong start in the 2023-2024 basketball season. They’re 6-0 and have already picked up a top-25 win in their thrilling last-second victory over the USC Trojans.

Oklahoma also knocked off one of the best offenses in the country in the Iowa Hawkeyes, holding them to 67 points in the first leg of the Rady Children’s Invitational.

With their hot start to the season, the Sooners have jumped into the AP Top 25 at No. 25. It’s the first time in the Porter Moser era that Oklahoma has earned a spot in the poll.

The Sooners are joined by four other Big 12 schools in this week’s iteration of the poll.

Kansas is the highest-ranked Big 12 team, coming in at No. 4. Houston, a new addition to the league, is No. 5. Baylor comes in at No. 8, and the Texas Longhorns are the No. 16 team in the nation.

Through six games the Oklahoma Sooners are averaging 84.2 points per game. Otega Oweh is leading the way at 15 points per game, followed by Javian McCollum at 13.3.

The Sooners are No. 24 in the nation in field goal percentage, shooting 50.4% from the field.

The Sooners next take the floor on Thursday evening at the Lloyd Noble Center when they take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire