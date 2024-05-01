Oklahoma Sooners earn host seed in ESPN’s early Women’s Bracketology for 2024-2025

The Oklahoma Sooners have made it to the NCAA tournament’s round of 32 each of the last three seasons, but haven’t been able to break through to the sweet 16. Jennie Baranczyk has worked to create a roster capable of taking the Sooners on a deep run in the NCAA tournament.

She’s retained a ton of talent off of last year’s Big 12 championship team and added arguably the best transfer in the portal in former Oregon State forward Raegan Beers.

But the Sooners will take on new challenges as they make their way into the SEC. Still, the folks over at ESPN believe Oklahoma has a chance to make an impact in the 2024-2025 NCAA tournament.

In their way too early bracketology for next season, ESPN’s Charlie Creme has the Sooners as a four seed in the Spokane region, but hosting the opening two rounds of the tournament in Norman. Joining Oklahoma in the bracket projection are No. 5 Nebraska, No. 12 Gonzaga, and No. 13 Ball State. If the Sooners were able to hold home court, they’d advance to the sweet 16 where they could potentially take on the region’s No. 1 seed Notre Dame.

The Sooners were on the cusp of making their first sweet 16 appearance, but couldn’t find buckets down the stretch as Indiana pulled away. But the Sooners have a talented roster that keeps getting better and better under one of the better coaches in the country. Will 2024-2025 be the season the Sooners make a run to the Final Four? They’ve got the team to do it.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire