Oklahoma Sooners earn Futurecast projection for 2023 4-star DL Jordan Renaud

In a odd way, Saturday has felt a lot like that fateful Sunday back in November when the Oklahoma Sooners dominated the college football news cycle. Instead of turmoil from the loss to Oklahoma State in Bedlam and the departure of Lincoln Riley to USC, OU is reveling in all the good news surrounding the 2023 recruiting class.

A successful evening at the Party at the Palace continued what has been an incredible July on the recruiting trail as the Sooners landed nine commitments in the month.

In the middle of the day Saturday, a flurry of recruiting nuggets dropped, predicting the Sooners to land several blue-chip prospects like edge rusher Colton Vasek and David Hicks. In addition to the predictions from recruiting services sending Vasek to OU, the Sooners earned a Rivals Futurecast from Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop for 2023 four-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud.

Renaud, who plays for Tyler Legacy in Texas, looked to be heavily considering the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, after a visit to Norman for the Party at the Palace, it looks like the tide could be turning toward Oklahoma in this recruiting battle.

Jordan Renaud is a fantastic run defender. Playing defensive end in Legacy’s 3-4 scheme, Renaud utilizes good strength to set the edge in the run game and can displace blockers at the point of attack. His strength and pursuit effort help him to be a disruptive pass rusher.

After landing four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc, Todd Bates is looking to double down at the position to bolster the Oklahoma Sooners’ interior defensive line.

Jordan Renaud’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Rivals Futurecast from SoonerScoop’s Josh McCuistion.

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine projection still favors the Alabama Crimson Tide.

No Crystal Ball Predictions at this time.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 45 11 4 Rivals 4 173 31 14 247Sports 4 129 26 15 247 Composite 4 86 16 8 On3 Recruiting 4 65 14 10 On3 Consensus 4 92 16 13

Story continues

Vitals

Hometown Tyler, Texas Projected Position DL Height 6-3 Weight 245

Recruitment

Offered on February 18, 2021

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports (include backlink)

Oklahoma

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Baylor

Florida

Florida State

Georgia

Houston

Iowa State

LSU

Miami

Michigan

Ole Miss

SMU

South Carolina

TCU

Tennessee

Texas

Texas A&M

UCF



Twitter

Had a great time with the guys today just putting a lil work in 🥷🏿#BALLSZN😈 @TylerLegacyFB @coachACopeland pic.twitter.com/z2HDVmJEJk — Jordan Renaud (@JordanX7even) June 18, 2022

1

1

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire