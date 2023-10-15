Oklahoma Sooners earn first-place vote, Trojans slide in latest US LBM Coaches Poll

Advertisement
John Williams
·4 min read
2

While the Oklahoma Sooners enjoyed their bye week, there were some fantastic matchups in the world of college football.

Oregon at Washington highlighted the weekend, but USC’s trip to Notre Dame also generated a ton of buzz. The Trojans were blown out by the Fighting Irish and experienced the biggest slide in this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll. Social media was trending with the fall of USC in South Bend.

While the Sooners rested, the voters had more time to reflect on their start to the season, and OU earned a first-place vote for their 6-0 start.

There’s still a lot of football left to be played, but the Sooners have put themselves in a favorable position to make a run to the Big 12 title game and College Football Playoff.

Here’s a look at the top 16 in the US LBM Coaches Poll and what happened in week 7.

16. USC Trojans (6-1)

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

This Week: Lost to Notre Dame, 48-20

Change: -7

Next: vs. Utah

15. Tennessee Volunteers (5-1)

Caitie McMekin-USA TODAY Sports
Caitie McMekin-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Texas A&M 20-13

Change: +2

Next: at Alabama

14. Utah Utes (5-1)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Cal, 34-14

Change: +2

Next: at USC

13. Oregon State Beavers (6-1)

Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

This Week: Beat UCLA, 36-24

Change: +1

Next: Bye Week

12. Ole Miss Rebels (5-1)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Bye

Change: +1

Next: at Auburn

11. Oregon Ducks (5-1)

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Lost to Washington, 36-33

Change: -3

Next: vs. Washington State

10. North Carolina Tar Heels (6-0)

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Miami (FL), 41-31

Change: +2

Next: vs. Virginia

8. (tie)- Texas Longhorns

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Bye

Change: +3

Next: at Houston

8. (tie) - Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Arkansas, 24-21

Change: +2

Next Up: vs. Tennessee

7. Oklahoma Sooners (6-0)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Bye

First-Place Votes:  1

Change: None

Next: vs. UCF

6. Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0)

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat UMass, 63-0

Change: -1

Next: at Ohio State

5. Washington Huskies (6-0)

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Oregon, 36-33

Change: +1

Next: vs. Arizona State

4. Florida State Seminoles (6-0)

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Syracuse, 41-3

Change: None

Next: vs. Duke

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0)

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Purdue, 41-7

First-Place Votes: 1

Change: None

Next: vs. Penn State

2. Michigan Wolverines (7-0)

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat Indiana, 52-7

First-Place Votes: 4

Change: None

Next: vs. Michigan State

1. Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat Vanderbilt, 37-20

First-Place Votes: 58

Change: None

Next: Bye Week

Week 7 US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25

Week 7 US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

7-0

1,590 (58)

2

Michigan

7-0

1,516 (4)

3

Ohio State

6-0

1,429 (2)

4

Florida State

6-0

1,390

5

Washington

6-0

1,325

+1

6

Penn State

6-0

1,302

-3

7

Oklahoma

6-0

1,260 (1)

8 (tie)

Texas

5-1

1,078

+3

8 (tie)

Alabama

6-1

1,078

+2

10

North Carolina

6-0

1,038

+2

11

Oregon

5-1

989

-3

12

Ole Miss

5-1

849

+1

13

Oregon State

6-1

809

+1

14

Utah

5-1

704

+2

15

Tennessee

5-1

663

+2

16

USC

6-1

606

-7

17

Duke

5-1

590

+1

18

Notre Dame

6-2

572

+3

19

LSU

5-2

482

+1

20

Missouri

6-1

368

+5

21

Louisville

6-1

309

-6

22

Air Force

6-0

196

+6

23

Iowa

6-1

192

+6

24

Tulane

5-1

112

+11

25

UCLA

4-2

70

-3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Washington State Cougars; No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats; No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks;

Others Receiving Votes

James Madison 67; Clemson 54; Florida 29; Fresno State 21; Washington State 20; Arizona 13; Wyoming 12; Oklahoma State 12; Miami (FL) 12; Maryland 11; Kentucky 9; Liberty 5; Kansas State 5; UNLV 4; Texas A&M 4; West Virginia 3; Memphis 1; Kansas 1;

