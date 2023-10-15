Oklahoma Sooners earn first-place vote, Trojans slide in latest US LBM Coaches Poll

While the Oklahoma Sooners enjoyed their bye week, there were some fantastic matchups in the world of college football.

Oregon at Washington highlighted the weekend, but USC’s trip to Notre Dame also generated a ton of buzz. The Trojans were blown out by the Fighting Irish and experienced the biggest slide in this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll. Social media was trending with the fall of USC in South Bend.

While the Sooners rested, the voters had more time to reflect on their start to the season, and OU earned a first-place vote for their 6-0 start.

There’s still a lot of football left to be played, but the Sooners have put themselves in a favorable position to make a run to the Big 12 title game and College Football Playoff.

Here’s a look at the top 16 in the US LBM Coaches Poll and what happened in week 7.

16. USC Trojans (6-1)

This Week: Lost to Notre Dame, 48-20

Change: -7

Next: vs. Utah

15. Tennessee Volunteers (5-1)

This Week: Beat Texas A&M 20-13

Change: +2

Next: at Alabama

This Week: Beat Cal, 34-14

Change: +2

Next: at USC

This Week: Beat UCLA, 36-24

Change: +1

Next: Bye Week

12. Ole Miss Rebels (5-1)

This Week: Bye

Change: +1

Next: at Auburn

This Week: Lost to Washington, 36-33

Change: -3

Next: vs. Washington State

This Week: Beat Miami (FL), 41-31

Change: +2

Next: vs. Virginia

This Week: Bye

Change: +3

Next: at Houston

8. (tie) - Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1)

This Week: Beat Arkansas, 24-21

Change: +2

Next Up: vs. Tennessee

7. Oklahoma Sooners (6-0)

This Week: Bye

First-Place Votes: 1

Change: None

Next: vs. UCF

6. Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0)

This Week: Beat UMass, 63-0

Change: -1

Next: at Ohio State

This Week: Beat Oregon, 36-33

Change: +1

Next: vs. Arizona State

This Week: Beat Syracuse, 41-3

Change: None

Next: vs. Duke

This Week: Beat Purdue, 41-7

First-Place Votes: 1

Change: None

Next: vs. Penn State

Last Week: Beat Indiana, 52-7

First-Place Votes: 4

Change: None

Next: vs. Michigan State

1. Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)

Last Week: Beat Vanderbilt, 37-20

First-Place Votes: 58

Change: None

Next: Bye Week

Week 7 US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Washington State Cougars; No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats; No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks;

Others Receiving Votes

James Madison 67; Clemson 54; Florida 29; Fresno State 21; Washington State 20; Arizona 13; Wyoming 12; Oklahoma State 12; Miami (FL) 12; Maryland 11; Kentucky 9; Liberty 5; Kansas State 5; UNLV 4; Texas A&M 4; West Virginia 3; Memphis 1; Kansas 1;

