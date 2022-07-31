Oklahoma Sooners earn crystal ball for 2023 WR Anthony Evans
Six “locks” were shared on Twitter by Oklahoma Football coaches during in the aftermath of the Party at the Palace. The locks have become well-known symbols of commitment since Brent Venables took over.
2023 WR Anthony Evans from Converse, Texas, is suspected to be one of those locks, although he was not in Norman this weekend.
After the recruiting mega-event, not one but two crystal balls from 247Sports predicted Evans to commit to Oklahoma over Georgia and Texas A&M.
While Evans is a bit skinny at 5-10, 155 lbs, his value doesn’t come with his size but his speed. Evans runs a sub-11 second 100-meter dash. Evans has competed in several track and field events in high school, including the 100-meter, 200-meter, long jump, and triple jump.
Originally an Arkansas commit, Evans decommited from Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks back in April and included Oklahoma in his final four earlier this month.
Evans is scheduled to make his decision on August 26.
Anthony Evans’ Recruiting Profile
Projections
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Oklahoma with Georgia close behind.
SoonerScoop.com’s Josh McCuistion issued a Rivals Forecast for the Sooners
Crystal Balls from Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm from 247Sports have Oklahoma landing Evans.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
–
–
–
–
Rivals
4
167
29
28
247Sports
3
–
70
59
247 Composite
4
336
60
44
On3 Recruiting
3
–
84
67
On3 Consensus
4
365
64
50
Vitals
Hometown
Converse, TX
Projected Position
WR
Height
5-10.5
Weight
155
Recruitment
Offered on April 15
Visited on April 23 and June 3
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Georgia
Texas A&M
Penn State
Arkansas
TCU
Iowa State
Texas Tech
Texas State
Tennessee
Missouri
BYU
What y’all think ❓ pic.twitter.com/eMojmdsdPv
— ⚡️⚡️Anthony (AE3)Evans III⚡️⚡️ (@AnthonyEvansIII) July 23, 2022
