Oklahoma Sooners earn crystal ball for 2023 WR Anthony Evans

Ben Dackiw
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oklahoma Sooners
    Oklahoma Sooners
    vs--|

Six “locks” were shared on Twitter by Oklahoma Football coaches during in the aftermath of the Party at the Palace. The locks have become well-known symbols of commitment since Brent Venables took over.

2023 WR Anthony Evans from Converse, Texas, is suspected to be one of those locks, although he was not in Norman this weekend.

After the recruiting mega-event, not one but two crystal balls from 247Sports predicted Evans to commit to Oklahoma over Georgia and Texas A&M.

While Evans is a bit skinny at 5-10, 155 lbs, his value doesn’t come with his size but his speed. Evans runs a sub-11 second 100-meter dash. Evans has competed in several track and field events in high school, including the 100-meter, 200-meter, long jump, and triple jump.

Originally an Arkansas commit, Evans decommited from Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks back in April and included Oklahoma in his final four earlier this month.

Evans is scheduled to make his decision on August 26.

Anthony Evans’ Recruiting Profile

Projections

  • On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Oklahoma with Georgia close behind.

  • SoonerScoop.com’s Josh McCuistion issued a Rivals Forecast for the Sooners

  • Crystal Balls from Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm from 247Sports have Oklahoma landing Evans.

Film

Hudl

Anthony Evans' Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

Rivals

4

167

29

28

247Sports

3

70

59

247 Composite

4

336

60

44

On3 Recruiting

3

84

67

On3 Consensus

4

365

64

50

 

Vitals

Hometown

Converse, TX

Projected Position

WR

Height

5-10.5

Weight

155

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on April 15

  • Visited on April 23 and June 3

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma

  • Georgia

  • Texas A&M

  • Penn State

  • Arkansas

  • TCU

  • Iowa State

  • Texas Tech

  • Texas State

  • Tennessee

  • Missouri

  • BYU

Twitter

