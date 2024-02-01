Oklahoma Sooners earn crystal ball prediction for 2025 4-Star cornerback

The Oklahoma Sooners are hoping to build upon strong early momentum for their 2025 Recruiting Class. They currently have nine commitments which has been rare this early in the Brent Venables’ era.

The Sooners currently have three defensive players committed but none of those are in the secondary. Could they potentially get their first one? Well, 247Sports Oklahoma Insider Collin Kennedy has put in a prediction favoring the Sooners to land 4-Star cornerback Cobey Sellers.

Kennedy joins Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm of OUInsider, who issued picks for the Sooners last week.

New #Sooners 247 Crystal Ball ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2025 CB Cobey Sellers

5'11.5” / 165

🏫 Shadow Creek HS (Pearland, TX)

🎚️7 (High)

✍️ By Collin Kennedy

Sellers is currently a top 150 player and top 20 player at his position in the country. The Sooners hosted Sellers at their most recent Junior Day event which saw some of the most talented players in the 2025 class come to Norman.

The Sooners are the heavy favorites according to On3, with the Texas Longhorns, Baylor Bears and SMU Mustangs being the other three to receive any percentage. So for now it looks like Oklahoma’s race to lose.

