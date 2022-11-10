Oklahoma Sooners earn crystal ball for 2023 EDGE Taylor Wein

The Oklahoma Sooners wasted little time identifying defensive line talent to add to the 2023 class. Recently they offered and received Rivals futurecasts for 2023 defensive lineman Ashton Sanders, and now it looks like Oklahoma’s zeroed in on another defensive lineman to add to the class.

On Wednesday, the Sooners issued an offer to 2023 defensive end Taylor Wein out of Nolensville, Tennessee. Not long after he received his offer, Brandon Drumm of OUInsider at 247Sports submitted a crystal ball prediction in favor of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Wein is a 6-6 245-pound defensive end who primarily plays on the right side in three and four-man alignments. He displays an ability to perform in both one-gap and two-gap defensive schemes.

The first thing that jumps off the page about Wein is his first step. He’s quick off the snap, often allowing him to beat his blocker before they even come out of their stance. He displays good hand usage at the point of attack to defeat blockers. Wein shows off a strong set of pass rush moves, deploying a diverse set to keep blockers off balance. He can win inside and outside when rushing the passer.

As a run defender, it’s clear his length causes problems for offensive linemen. Despite his height, he shows a strong ability to play with leverage and does a great job at setting the edge and playing with discipline in the run game.

Taylor Wein’s a playmaker too. He’s adept at ripping the ball out of the ball carrier’s hands.

While listed as just a three-star player at the moment, Wein has the appearance of a diamond in the rough. A player that has been under-evaluated at the moment. But after picking up his first Power Five offers from Oklahoma, USC, and Virginia Tech in recent days, his value exceeds his recruiting rating.

As we inch toward the early signing period and national signing day, Taylor Wein’s recruitment will be one to watch. This is a player that has a chance to far exceed his current three-star rating at the collegiate level.

Taylor Wein’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

On the same day that he received an offer from the University of Oklahoma, Brandon Drumm submitted a crystal ball favoring the Sooners.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN — — — — Rivals 3 — — — 247Sports 3 — 35 105 247 Composite — — — — On3 Recruiting — — — — On3 Consensus — — — —

Vitals

Hometown Nolensville, Tenn. Projected Position EDGE Height 6-6 Weight 245 lbs

Recruitment

Offered Nov. 9, 2022

Crystal Ball Prediction Nov. 9, 2022

No visit scheduled at this time.

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

USC

Virginia Tech

Kent State

Miami (Ohio)

Tennessee Tech

Buffalo

Twitter

