Oklahoma Sooners earn commitment from Michigan State OT Spencer Brown

The Oklahoma Sooners have picked up their first commitment of this year’s transfer portal cycle, earning a pledge from Michigan State offensive tackle Spencer Brown.

After redshirting in 2020, Brown earned a couple of starts in 2021. In 2022, he became a full-time starter at right tackle. In total, he played just over 1,400 snaps and started 25 games for the Spartans.

With the Sooners expected departures along the offensive line, Bill Bedenbaugh and company had to go into the portal to find some veteran help. The Sooners are expected to lose Walter Rouse, McKade Mettauer, Tyler Guyton, and possibly Andrew Raym. Rouse and Mettauer are out of eligibility and Guyton looks like a top 50 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Raym is the interesting one. He has his COVID year of eligibility remaining, but the expectation is that he’ll try his hand at the professional ranks.

With one year remaining of eligibility, Brown likely takes over at right tackle. He’ll join Cayden Green and Jacob Sexton as returners with starting experience. Troy Everett could be the starter at center if Raym goes, adding another player with experience to what could be an inexperience line going into the SEC

Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has done a fantastic job of identifying talent in the transfer portal over the last several years. He’s gotten productive playing time from the portal out of guys like Chris Murray, Wanya Morris, McKade Mettauer, Tyler Guyton, and Walter Rouse.

The Sooners are hoping Spencer Brown can help solidify the right side of the offensive line heading into the SEC. Brown chose Oklahoma over offers from USC and Ole Miss.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire