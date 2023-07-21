Oklahoma Sooners earn commitment from G Dayton Forsythe

Porter Moser and the Oklahoma Sooners men’s basketball team continue working toward creating a perennial tournament team ahead of their final season in the Big 12. With the move to SEC hoops on the horizon, the Sooners added their first commitment in the 2024 cycle in Dayton Forsythe.

Out of McCloud, Okla. Forsythe is considered the No. 1 prospect in the state of Oklahoma and the No. 222 player in the 247Sports composite.

He’s a 6-foot-3 point guard capable of filling up the bucket and facilitating the offense.

Coach Jeff Edmonson of @DaleBBallOK told me in March:

“Super player, the best player in the state. There’s nights when he’ll go get 30 … also nights when he’ll get double-digit assists. He’ll find the open guy every time .. so good at making the right play.” #OKPreps #Sooners https://t.co/KuUKJuC4Z8 — Douglas Miles (@douglasmilesCRG) July 20, 2023

Forsythe was part of back-to-back 5A state championships for Dale High School and plays for Team Griffin in the EYBL.

He’s got a fantastic pull-up jumper that displays a quick release and the ability to hit from NBA three-point territory. He’s got really good quickness off the dribble and is able to hit the step-back jumper with ease. Forsythe is able to get above the rim and make plays on lobs. He’s got great court vision and instincts and looks to be a guy that wants to be the guy that makes the play. Whether he’s taking the shot or making the pass that creates a shot for someone else, Forsythe is a leader on the floor.

After making his commitment, Dayton Forsythe had this to say.

“It’s always been something I’ve dreamed about being an Oklahoma kid,” Forsythe told the Sports Animal Thursday. “Growing up watching games and going to games — it’s something that I’ve wanted to do. I’ve wanted to put on the crimson and cream and represent my home state. Once I started getting recruited by OU it just made me fall even more in love.”

In Dayton Forsythe, the Sooners added an impact scorer that’s able to make plays to get his teammates involved.

