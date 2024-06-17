Oklahoma Sooners earn commitment from 4-star WR Marcus Harris

The Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver group continues to fill out for the 2025 recruiting class. After hosting Marcus Harris on an official visit over the weekend, the four-star prospect out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Ca. has committed to the Sooners.

Harris is considered a top 250 prospect across the board and is a consensus four-star wide receiver, ranking inside the top 30 at the position by each of the four major recruiting sites. ESPN has him ranked the highest, coming in as the No. 10 wide receiver and the No. 118 player overall in the 2025 class.

It’s another big recruiting win for Oklahoma and wide receivers coach Emmett Jones as Harris chose the Sooners over offers from Georgia, Tennessee, UCLA, and Oregon. He held 26 Power Four offers, with 11 coming from SEC programs.

Harris shows a great understanding of how to play the wide receiver position. He shows fantastic quickness and does a great job setting up the defender to create separation out of his breaks. He’s a tough player at the catch point, showing really good concentration in contested catch situations. Harris also displays the ability to adjust to the ball in the air, coming back for the ball or adjusting his route to get his hands to the ball and bring in the catch.

He was primarily used as an outside wide receiver, but shows the necessary traits, like quickness, route running, and toughness to be a threat out of the slot as well.

Harris joins a class that includes wide receivers, Elijah Thomas and Gracen Harris.

The commitment puts the Oklahoma Sooners just in front of the USC Trojans in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings for the 2025 cycle.

