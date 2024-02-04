Oklahoma Sooners earn commitment from 3-Star OT Ryan Fodje

The Oklahoma Sooners hot start in the 2025 recruiting class continued Sunday morning with a commitment from offensive tackle Ryan Fodje.

Fodje is currently considered a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and On3 but has received a lot of buzz in recent months, picking up a number of high-profile offers.

In addition to the Sooners’ offer, Fodje holds offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Nebraska, Missouri, Tennessee, and USC. He’s considered a top 30 offensive tackle prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle but could see his stock rise.

Last summer, Fodje spent time with the Sooners at Brent Venables Football Camp and earned an offer from Oklahoma in August. That August 26 offer from OU was his first, but over the last four months picked up 18 more offers. In the last couple of weeks, he received offers from Texas, Oklahoma State, and Oregon among others. He even spent time at Texas’ Junior Day on January 20.

The commitment marks the Sooners 10th in the 2025 recruiting cycle and second offensive line commitment, joining Owen Hollenbeck from Melissa, Texas.

Fodje moves very well with his 6-foot-5, 275-pound frame. He has a nice first step in pass protection and uses his length well. As a run blocker, Fodje is a physical player. Once he engages his defender, he doesn’t disengage until the opponent is on the ground or the play is over. He does a great job driving his feet and blocking through the whistle. He’s a natural athlete who has all the tools to make a huge impact at the University of Oklahoma.

Ryan Fodje’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN — — — — Rivals — — — — 247Sports 3 — 27 44 247 Composite 3 400 34 60 On3 Recruiting 3 — 33 66 On3 Industry 3 388 28 65

Vitals

Hometown Cypress, Texas Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-5 Weight 275 pounds

Recruitment

Attended Brent Venables Football camp June 2023

Offered on August 26, 2023

Committed to Oklahoma on February 4, 2024

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Kansas

Maryland

Missouri

Nebraska

Oklahoma State

Oregon

Purdue

SMU

TCU

Tennessee

Texas

Texas A&M

USC

Arkansas

Baylor

California

Twitter

