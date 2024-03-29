Oklahoma Sooners earn commitment from 2025 four-star running back Tory Blaylock

The Oklahoma Sooners 2025 recruiting class is in a really good spot as the Sooners work through spring ball. It’s currently a top 10 group and just added another blue-chip prospect to the class, earning a commitment from four-star running back Tory Blaylock.

Blaylock is the first running back to commit to the Sooners in the 2025 cycle and brings OU’s total pledges back to 10.

He’s considered a four-star prospect by Rivals and ESPN and held offers from notable schools like Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, South Carolina, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCF, and Wisconsin.

He chose the Sooners over the Buckeyes, Longhorns, Ducks, Crimson Tide, and Volunteers, who were in his top six back at the beginning of March.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Tory Blaylock has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’0 197 RB from Houston, TX chose the Sooners over Texas, Ohio State, & Tennessee “Sooner Nation it’s up🤝🏾 Let’s get this money!”https://t.co/nif76xRQUo pic.twitter.com/W6o4fs4fPV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 29, 2024

Running backs coach DeMarco Murray and the Oklahoma Sooners have been pursuing Blaylock since their initial offer back in August of 2022.

Blaylock is an incredible athlete with great speed. And when we say great speed, not just football speed, but track speed. Blaylock and his Atascocita teammates just set the national 4×100 relay record at a track meet in Texas a week ago.

What I tell yall Atascocita NATIONAL RECORD….38.92 Call em Atascocita Cheetahs!!!! #Atascocita 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/486j7if9Q5 — Abdul Rasheed (@DuloRasheed) March 23, 2024

At that same meet, Blaylock ran a 10.62 100-meter dash.

On the football field, he displays that speed and twitchiness and combines it with good strength and great lateral agility. When he gets a lane, he’s hard to stop because of his burst.

Blaylock adds another big-time speed element to a Sooners offense that has been recruiting track speed over the last several years, earning commitments from guys like Gavin Sawchuk, K.J. Daniels, Jaquaize Pettaway, and Zion Ragins.

The commitment of Blaylock moves the Oklahoma Sooners from No. 8 back into the No. 5 spot in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

