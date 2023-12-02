Oklahoma Sooners earn commitment from 2025 OL Owen Hollenbeck
The Oklahoma Sooners earned their first offensive line commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle in Melissa interior offensive lineman Owen Hollenbeck.
Hollenbeck is currently considered a three-star prospect and the No. 50 interior offenisve lineman in the 2025 cycle, according to On3. As a junior in high school, Hollenbeck stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 295 pounds.
When you turn on the highlights, he displays good athleticism at his right guard spot. He’s a strong guy that looks to put his opponent in the ground.
Hollenbeck chose the Sooners over offers from Arkansas, Florida, SMU, and Texas A&M.
He’s the second commitment the Sooners have received from Melissa High School in Texas after picking up a pledge from 2024 defensive lineman Nigel Smith. Hollenbeck is the ninth commitment in Oklahoma’s 2025 recruiting class.
