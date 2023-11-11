Oklahoma Sooners earn commitment from 2025 EDGE Alexander Shieldknight

The Oklahoma Sooners continue to dominate in-state recruiting for the 2025 cycle, adding a commitment from 2025 EDGE Alexander Shieldknight.

Shieldknight makes the sixth commitment from the Sooner State in the cycle. He’s the No. 12 player in the state and the No. 36 EDGE in 2025.

As a junior in high school, Shieldknight brings great size and athleticism to the table. He’s got an impressive motor playing defensive end in Wagoner’s three-man alignment.

Shieldknight had offers from Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Kansas, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Tulsa, and Houston. It represents another big win in the state and in the 2025 recruiting class for the Sooners.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 EDGE Alexander Shieldnight tells me he has Committed to Oklahoma! The 6’3 230 EDGE from Wagoner, OK chose the Sooners over Arkansas, Tennessee, & others “I’m fortunate for the opportunity! Let’s get to work…”https://t.co/fajiXzRD4K pic.twitter.com/j1un86EID6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 10, 2023

Shieldknight is the eighth commitment for the Sooners in 2025 and the second along the defensive line. He joins Ka'Mori Moore out of Lee’s Summit North, who committed back in July.

The Sooners currently have the No. 4 recruiting class in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings. Early in the cycle, they are behind only Georgia, Alabama, and Notre Dame.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire