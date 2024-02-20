Oklahoma Sooners earn another crystal ball for highly sought-after 2025 safety

The Oklahoma Sooners have a chance to put together a special recruiting class in 2025. The Sooners currently sit with 10 commitments and rank No. 6 in the country.

Since their Junior Day back in January, they’ve been getting a ton of predictions in favor of them for one of the most sought-after high school players. That would be 5-star safety Jonah Williams from Galveston, TX.

That would continue on Monday as they got one this time from 247Sports’ National Recruiting Analyst Mike Roach. Roach put in with his confidence at a six. Roach joins 247Sports director of football recruiting Steve Wiltfong, who issued a crystal ball prediction back on Feb. 6.

Williams is a linebacker/safety hybrid, with the Sooners recruiting him more as a safety, but I could see him ultimately growing into the cheetah role for Oklahoma. He finished with 54 tackles, eight pass breakups, four interceptions, three interceptions returned for touchdowns, and four punt and kick return touchdowns last season.

The No. 14 overall player in the country would be a major get for anyone in the country, but especially at Oklahoma as they are set to lose Billy Bowman after this year. One thing we’ve seen, though, since this new regime took over back in 2022 is that safeties coach Brandon Hall can recruit and has done a good job at developing as well.

So, the Sooners have the right guy in charge of leading his recruitment it’s now just about closing the deal.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire