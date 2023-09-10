Oklahoma Sooners drop one spot in latest AP Poll; remain a top 20 team

Despite winning their game on Saturday, the Sooners dropped in the latest iteration of the AP Poll that dropped on Sunday.

Oklahoma fell to No. 19 in the newest AP Poll and was passed by Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, who moved up four spots from No. 22 to No. 18.

Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels also passed the Sooners after they dispatched of Tulane, the only Group of Five team in the top 25.

At the top, things remained largely the same except for including a few new top-five teams. After dismantling Ball State, Georgia remains the top dog in the NCAA. Michigan is No. 2. FSU moves up to No. 3 while Oklahoma’s biggest rival, Texas, finds itself at No. 4. The Longhorns made tbe trip to Tuscaloosa and manhandled the Alabama Crimson Tide.

USC slides into the top five while Ohio State ranks No. 6. Penn State, Washington, Notre Dame, and Alabama round out the remainder of the top 10.

Big 12 foe Kansas State stays steady at No. 15, while UNC, Duke, and Miami all give the ACC some nice representation at the bottom of the top 25.

At this current rate, the Sooners won’t take on any rankled opponents until they meet in Dallas to take on the Texas Longhorns. That game will have major College Football Playoff and Big 12 implications if both schools can stay undefeated until the Red River Rivalry.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire