Oklahoma Sooners drop one spot in the latest AP Poll

The bye week couldn’t have arrived at a better time for the Oklahoma Sooners.

In their last game, we saw them pull off a last-minute win over the Texas Longhorns to put Oklahoma in the driver’s seat of the Big 12.

The Sooners avenged last year’s 49-0 embarrassment in the process. They finally got to show the rest of the college football world that this year’s team is a stark contrast from what the nation saw last year.

The emotional and mental recovery needed from that game would have been hard to come by in just a week. So, it may end up as a blessing in disguise that Oklahoma had a week off to rest physically and mentally to prepare for the final push to make it back to the Big 12 championship game.

While idle, the rest of the college football world saw multiple top-25 matchups. A number of games moved the needle on a national scale, creating some movement in this week’s latest iteration of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The top four remain unchanged from last week’s poll as Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Florida State sit in the same spots. Oklahoma rose to the fifth spot after beating Texas, but Washington took OU’s spot at five after the Huskies knocked off the Oregon Ducks, Saturday afternoon 36-33.

With that Huskies win, Oklahoma is now the No. 6 team in the nation. They’re still in prime position to move up as the season continues to wear on. Following the Sooners in the top 10 are Penn State, Texas, Oregon, and Mack Brown’s North Carolina Tar Heels.

Notre Dame had the most significant rise of any team in the top 25 as they moved six spots from No. 21 to No. 15 after they wrapped up a decisive win over Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans on Saturday night. The Trojans plummeted eight spots out of the top 10 to No. 18.

For the third straight week, Oklahoma and Texas remain as the lone Big 12 schools ranked in the poll. Both Texas and Oklahoma had bye weeks and return to action this Saturday against Big 12 newcomers. The Sooners host UCF, while Texas hosts Dana Holgersen and the Houston Cougars on Saturday.

