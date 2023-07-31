Oklahoma Sooners depth chart projection ahead of fall camp

Fall camp will get underway this week. We’re less than five weeks from the start of the 2023 college football season. The Sooners will host OU Football media days beginning on Tuesday and hold their first fall camp practice at the end of the week.

This month will go a long way toward answering questions in several key position battles.

Here’s a look at what the depth chart could look like heading into 2023 fall camp.

Quarterback

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1. Dillon Gabriel

2. Jackson Arnold

3. Davis Beville

Dillon Gabriel is the unquestioned starter heading into the 2023 season. There was room to improve upon his 2022 season, but by and large, he played well.

Waiting in the wings is five-star freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold, who provides a higher floor at QB2 than Davis Beville did a year ago.

Running Back

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1. Jovantae Barnes

2. Gavin Sawchuk

3. Tawee Walker

4. Marcus Major

The Oklahoma Sooners are looking to replace a huge season from Eric Gray a season ago. The player most likely to get the first opportunity to lead the way is the guy that emerged as Gray’s backup a year ago, Jovantae Barnes.

Barnes had a solid true freshman season with 519 rushing yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry along the way.

The true sophomore will likely split time with redshirt freshman Gavin Sawchuk. Sawchuk saw limited opportunities in 2022, but had a breakout performance in the Cheez-It Bowl, carrying the ball 15 times for 100 yards and a touchdown.

As Oklahoma looks to run the ball and run it a lot, Barnes and Sawchuk will have an opportunity to be a big part of the Sooners offense in 2023.

Wide Receiver (X)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1. Jalil Farooq

2. LV Bunkley-Shelton

Jalil Farooq was productive with his opportunity in 2022. He was third on the team in receiving yards and touchdowns and fourth in receptions. Gone are Marvin Mims and Brayden Willis, so opportunities abound for Farooq.

He’s a dynamic player with the ball in his hands with his fantastic agility and tough running style that makes him a mismatch in the open field for defensive backs.

Wide Receiver (Y-Slot)

Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

1. Drake Stoops

2. Gavin Freeman

Drake Stoops has long been a fan favorite due to his work ethic and his toughness on the field. He has this ability to make the spectacular catch seem commonplace. Stoops had a career year in 2022 and could be in line for a bigger share of the targets with improved rapport with Dillon Gabriel and limited proven commodities in the passing game.

Gavin Freeman was a big-play machine in his true freshman season. Though he didn’t see a lot of opportunities, he made them count. He had three receptions for 46 yards and 10 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown. His rushing touchdown came on the first touch of his Sooners career, in which he took 46 yards for a touchdown.

With his speed and agility, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Texas transfer Brenen Thompson get some looks in the slot.

Wide Receiver (Z)

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

1. Andrel Anthony

2. Brenen Thompson

This is the wide receiver spot that feels most up for grabs heading into fall camp. With a pair of transfer additions in Andrel Anthony and Brenen Thompson, the Sooners have a group of guys vying for playing time on the outside.

Anthony, Thompson, J.J. Hester, Bunkley-Shelton, D.J. Graham, Jaquaize Pettaway, Jayden Gibson, and Nic Anderson could all factor in on the outside.

Tight End

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1. Austin Stogner

2. Blake Smith

3. Jason Llewellyn or Kaden Helms

In the spring, the Sooners were limited at tight end due to injuries Jason Llewellyn and Kaden Helms suffered. The importance of Austin Stogner has been taken to a different level, given the inexperience at the position.

Like Brayden Willis had in 2022, expect Stogner to have a huge season for the Sooners this year.

Left Tackle

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

1. Walter Rouse

2. Jacob Sexton

The Sooners picked up a recruiting win over Matt Rhule and Nebraska via the transfer portal for left tackle Walter Rouse. Rouse brings a ton of experience with nearly 40 starts under his belt. He helps to solidify an offensive line that is replacing three starters from a year ago.

Left Guard

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1. Savion Byrd

2. Cayden Green

Savion Byrd made a huge impact in Oklahoma’s performance against the Florida State Seminoles. His size and strength make him a difficult matchup to deal with in the running game. If he can continue his progression, he’ll have a chance to threaten for All-Big 12 status by the end of the year.

Cayden Green got a lot of first-team repetitions this spring with the injuries to multiple offensive linemen. He’s one of a few true freshmen that could earn an opportunity to start in 2023.

Center

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

1. Andrew Raym

2. Nate Anderson

Andrew Raym is one of the more experienced players on the Oklahoma Sooners offense. He’s a several-year starter at this point and has gotten better each and every year. If he can continue to improve, he’ll be an asset in both the run and pass game.

Right Guard

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1. McKade Mettauer

2. Caleb Shaffer

The guard battles will be interesting. McKade Mettauer started at left guard a year ago but looked to be playing along the right side during the spring game.

Mettauer will do battle with Miami (Oh.) transfer Caleb Shaffer and true freshman Cayden Green for snaps. Then there’s also Troy Everett, who transferred in from Appalachian State this offseason.

Right Tackle

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1. Tyler Guyton

2. Aaryn Parks

The answer to Oklahoma’s right tackle problem comes in the form of Tyler Guyton. Guyton started several games in 2022 in place of Wanya Morris. Still young at the position, if Guyton can continue his ascension, we could be talking about another draft pick from Bill Bedenbaugh and Oklahoma’s offensive line.

Right Defensive End

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1. Ethan Downs

2. R Mason Thomas

3. Marcus Stripling

After a strong finish to the 2022 season, Ethan Downs put himself on an upward trajectory heading into year three with the Sooners. He’ll likely be the guy on early downs due to his ability to play the run and rush the passer with equal effectiveness.

In obvious passing situations, look for R Mason Thomas to get an opportunity to show off his burst and athleticism on the pass rush. His quickness and agility will be tough to handle for a lot of offensive tackles in 2023.

Nose Tackle

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1. Jordan Kelley

2. Davon Sears

3. DaJon Terry

The Oklahoma Sooners went out this offseason to add several nose tackle types. With DaJon Terry, the Sooners get a player that can line up over the center or between the center and the guard and take on double teams. Though there’s excitement about his potential at the nose, there’s far more intrigue about what Jordan Kelly can do with an expanded role.

Defensive Tackle

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

1. Isaiah Coe

2. Jonah Laulu

3. Gracen Halton

Like defensive end, defensive tackle is an area that the Sooners attempted to address this offseason. It’s hard to know just how everyone will fit in, but Isaiah Coe and Jonah Laulu flashed their potential in 2022. Gracen Halton, who went largely unutilized last season as a true freshman, had a breakout performance in the spring game.

Left Defensive End

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1. Rondell Bothroyd

2. Reggie Grimes

3. Adepoju Adebawore

Rondell Bothroyd brings experience and production with him from Wake Forest. He’ll help bolster a Sooners defensive line that sorely lacked a pass rush. Bothroyd had 14 sacks over the last two years.

Reggie Grimes got off to a hot start in nonconference play but, like much of the defense, cooled off when they lined up against Big 12 competition. If he can have a more consistent season, the Sooners rush will be much improved.

Middle Linebacker

Sept. 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jaren Kanak (7) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1. Jaren Kanak

2. Kobie McKinzie

3. Konnor Near

Middle linebacker is a spot that’s up for grabs heading into fall camp. Though Jaren Kanak had the early buzz in the spring, Kobie McKinzie is right in the thick of the position battle. Transfer addition Konnor Near is an experienced player that gives the Sooners more leadership on the defense and can play at a high level if called upon.

With improved depth, the Sooners could use a rotation at MIKE linebacker and divide the snap count based on the matchup.

Weakside Linebacker

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

1. Danny Stutsman

2. Kip Lewis

3. Shane Whitter

Danny Stutsman leads the way at linebacker for the Oklahoma Sooners, but this year OU has far more depth than they did in 2022. He’ll have a chance to lead the Big 12 in tackles again, though it’s the improved depth that will keep Stutsman fresher throughout the game.

Cheetah Linebacker

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

1. Dasan McCullough

2. Justin Harrington

Whoever ends up starting at cheetah, it’s clear the Oklahoma Sooners are high on both Dasan McCullough and Justin Harrington. That can only be viewed as a positive, as both are incredibly athletic individuals who can support the run and cover smaller receivers out of the slot.

Left Cornerback

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

1. Gentry Williams

2. Kani Walker

3. Jacobe Johnson

The cornerback spot opposite Woodi Washington is up for grabs, and it’s several young guys who will get a shot to start this fall. Genry Williams was the top player in Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class. Kani Walker was a buzzy name in last year’s fall camp. Jacobe Johnson’s size and athleticism give him a shot to play early in his career with the Sooners.

Nickel Cornerback

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

1. Jasiah Wagoner

2. Peyton Bowen

Having a versatile, multiple defense means having guys that can fill roles. Though Dasan McCullough will play in the slot as part of his cheetah duties, Oklahoma needs one or two players that can play slot, or nickel, cornerback.

Jasiah Wagoner’s received rave reviews for his work ethic, toughness, and ability to learn a defense. Wagoner has a chance to earn significant playing time in year one with the Sooners.

Right Cornerback

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1. Woodi Washington

2. Kendel Dolby

3. Makari Vickers

Woodi Washington’s back to help lead a Sooners secondary that’s looking to improve upon their 2022 season. Though it’s a young group of cornerbacks, it’s a deeper group that should help raise the level of play for the defense.

Kendel Dolby and Makari Vickers were key additions in the 2023 recruiting class.

Free Safety

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1. Billy Bowman

2. Peyton Bowen

In Billy Bowman and Peyton Bowen, the Sooners have an incredibly athletic pair of players that can make plays on the ball in the air. It’s possible Oklahoma deploys both in obvious passing situations to help take away the deep passing game.

Strong Safety

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

1. Reggie Pearson

2. Key Lawrence

Veterans Reggie Pearson and Key Lawrence will lead Oklahoma’s deep and versatile safety group. Pearson’s experience and hard-hitting persona will help bring an edge to the Sooners’ secondary.

Kicker

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

1. Zach Schmit

2. Redi Mustafaraj

Though Zach Schmit had some difficulties on field goals, converting just 66% last year, he was perfect on extra point attempts, going 53-for-53. With so many close losses a year ago, Oklahoma needs Schmit to be more consistent throughout the season and especially when the Sooners find themselves in a close ball game.

Punter

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1. Luke Elzinga

2. Josh Plaster

With Michael Turk graduated, there’s going to be a new punter helping Oklahoma’s defense play the field position game. The spring game didn’t really provide much clarity as to who will lead the way. Fall camp may provide the answer.

Kick Return

Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images

1. Jalil Farooq

2. Peyton Bowen

When Jalil Farooq took over as the lead returner for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022, the return game helped provide momentum. Farooq averaged 22.9 yards per return, breaking several for big gains.

While you’d rather not use your starting wide receiver as a returner, he’s a dynamic player that runs physically and has good lateral agility.

Punt Return

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1. LV Bunkley-Shelton

2. Peyton Bowen

Marvin Mims was the Sooners’ most dynamic punt returner, averaging 16 yards per return last season. With Mims in camp with the Denver Broncos, the Sooners need to find a dynamic athlete that can flip the field in the return game.

LV Bunkley-Shelton will get the first shot, but don’t be surprised if Peyton Bowen becomes a part of the Sooners’ return game.

