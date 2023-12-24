Oklahoma Sooners depth chart for Alamo Bowl matchup vs. Arizona Wildcats

The Oklahoma Sooners released the depth chart for the 2023 Valero Alamo Bowl matchup with the Arizona Wildcats.

The depth chart is one of the more intriguing storylines, considering the opt-outs and the transfer departures, in particular on the offensive side of the ball. Oklahoma will be breaking in a new starting quarterback and multiple offensive linemen when they take on an Arizona defense that ranked No. 27 in the nation in points per game allowed.

The biggest storyline for the Sooners comes at quarterback. Jackson Arnold is set to make his first career start for OU. That alone makes the game incredibly intriguing for the Sooners who hope Arnold can take their offense to another level as they get set for their first season in the SEC.

Here’s a look at the Oklahoma Sooners depth chart heading into the Alamo Bowl.

Quarterback

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

1. Jackson Arnold

2. Davis Beville

3. General Booty

Jackson Arnold’s making his first start, and that should have everyone buzzing. He has all the tools to be a great quarterback at the collegiate level. Now it’s about putting it together and putting the production on the field.

Running Back

Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

1. Gavin Sawchuk OR

2. Tawee Walker OR

3. Jovantae Barnes

4. Kalib Hicks

The Sooners top two runners from 2023 will be available as will Jovantae Barnes, who battled injuries all season.

Wide Receiver

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

1. Nic Anderson

2. Jayden Gibson OR

3. LV Bunkley-Shelton

Nic Anderson had a breakout season in 2023. Jayden Gibson didn’t get as many opportunities, but he was fantastic when thrown the ball. He had five touchdowns on 13 receptions and averaged 28.6 yards per reception.

Slot Wide Receiver

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

1. Drake Stoops

2. Gavin Freeman

3. Jaquaize Pettaway

Drake Stoops is 120 yards away from a 1,000-yard season in what will be his final game with the Sooners. It’s already been a career year for Stoops, who became the go-to weapon down the stretch.

Wide Receiver

Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

1. Jalil Farooq

2. Brenen Thompson

3. J.J. Hester

Jalil Farooq’s do-it-all nature was on display in 2023 as a runner and receiver. He finished second on the team in total yards with 732 on 58 touches with just two touchdowns.

Tight End

Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

1. Austin Stogner

2. Josh Fanuiel

3. Blake Smith

4. Kade McIntyre

Austin Stogner didn’t have the return many thought would happen when he rejoined the Sooners. Still, he was a veteran presence for an inexperienced tight end room.

Left Tackle

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1. Walter Rouse

2. Logan Howland

Walter Rouse will play one more game for the Sooners before pursuing his NFL career. He was one of Oklahoma’s most consistent performers on the offensive line.

Left Guard

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

1. Caleb Shaffer

2. Heath Ozaeta

Caleb Shaffer is going to get the start in place of Cayden Green. According to reports, the staff is high on Heath Ozaeta, which may provide the true freshman the opportunity to get some playing time in the Alamo Bowl.

Center

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1. Troy Everett

2. Josh Bates

Troy Everett has been limited at times due to an injury during bowl season. However, it looks like he’ll be ready to go with Josh Bates as the backup.

Right Guard

Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

1. McKade Mettauer

2. Caleb Shaffer

3. Gunnar Allen

McKade Mettauer is back to protect Jackson Arnold. While the Sooners replace starters at left guard and center, it’s important to have a veteran presence along the offensive line.

Right Tackle

Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman

1. Jacob Sexton

2. Jake Taylor

Jacob Sexton made the last three starts of the season for an injured Tyler Guyton. Sexton played well, but he’s going to have to continue to improve heading into what many expect will be his first full season as a starter.

Defensive End

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1. Rondell Bothroyd

2. R Mason Thomas

3. Adepoju Adebawore

Rondell Bothroyd didn’t quite have the production I thought capable of when he came over from Wake Forest. Still, he was a good player, especially against the run. But I think the two players most people are excited to see play are R Mason Thomas and Adepoju Adebawore.

Defensive Tackle

Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

1. Jacob Lacey OR

2. Jonah Laulu OR

3. Jordan Kelley

4. Gracen Halton OR

5. Davon Sears

Defensive tackle is deep. The return of Jacob Lacey for 2024 gives the Sooners a huge boost on the interior of the defensive line.

Nose Tackles

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

1. Isaiah Coe OR

2. Da’Jon Terry

3. Ashton Sanders

Isaiah Coe and Da’Jon Terry were incredible for the Sooners in 2023. Their ability to hold up at the point of attack on the goalline stands this season was nothing short of remarkable.

Defensive End

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1. Ethan Downs OR

2. Trace Ford

3. Marcus Stripling

4. Taylor Wein

The Oklahoma natives lead the way at this defensive end spot. I imagine we’ll see a healthy dose of Downs and Ford and maybe a smattering of Stripling and Wein.

Mike Linebacker

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

1. Jaren Kanak

2. Kobie McKinzie

3. Konor Near

Despite some struggles in his first season as a starter, Jaren Kanak looks like he was able to hold onto his starting job at Mike linebacker. He was good this year and has room to improve. But there’s a lot of good to build off of from the 2023 season. Watch for Kobie McKinzie to get some playing time in the Alamo Bowl as well.

Will Linebacker

Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

1. Danny Stutsman

2. Kip Lewis

3. Lewis Carter OR

4. Shane Whitter

5. Owen Heinecke

Danny Stutsman and Kip Lewis provide a nice 1-2 punch for the Sooners at Will linebacker. The coaching staff is high on true freshman Lewis Carter’s future.

Cheetah

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1. Dasan McCullough

2. Kendel Dolby OR

3. Samuel Omosigho OR

4. Shane Whitter

Dasan McCullough battled injuries at times in 2023, but was good in his first year at the cheetah position.

Cornerback

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1. Gentry Williams

2. Makari Vickers

3. Jacobe Johnson

Another player that battled injuries this season was another first-year starter for the Sooners, Gentry Williams. When he played he was one of the better defenders on the team. But he dealt with a nagging issue that forced him to miss time in a number of games.

Strong Safety

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

1. Billy Bowman

2. Peyton Bowen

3. Daeh McCullough

Billy Bowman made waves in the college football world when he announced he was staying for the 2024 season.

Free Safety

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

1. Reggie Pearson

2. Robert Spears-Jennings

It looks like Reggie Pearson will get the start in what will be his final game at the collegiate level. Look for him to make a huge impact in this game.

Cornerback

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

1. Woodi Washington

2. Jasiah Wagoner OR

3. Kani Walker

There’s still no word on Woodi Washington’s future. If he were to return for the 2024 season, Oklahoma’s secondary would be better for it. He had arguably his best season as a Sooner in 2023 and looks to be an ascending player.

Kicker

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

1. Zach Schmit

2. Gavin Marshall

3. Redi Mustafaraj

Zach Schmit was up and down on field goal attempts in 2023, converting just 70% of his field goal attempts while making 100% of his extra points.

Punter

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

1. Luke Elzinga

2. Josh Plaster

3. Ashton Logan

Luke Elzinga took hold of the punting job and never relinquished it after posting an average of 44.1 yards per punt.

Kickoff Specialist

Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images

1. Zach Schmit

2. Gavin Marshall

3. Josh Plaster

While Schmit may have struggled on field goals, he was fantastic on kickoffs with 48 touchbacks and only 26.1% of his kickoffs being returned.

Kick Returner

Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

1. Jalil Farooq OR

2. Billy Bowman OR

3. Peyton Bowen

Jalil Farooq couldn’t get free much in the return game, but he’s been the Sooners best option. He averaged 22.2 yards per kickoff return.

Punt Returner

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

1. Gavin Freeman OR

2. LV Bunkley-Shelton

3. Drake Stoops

Gavin Freeman electrified with a punt return for a touchdown in the Sooners first game of the season. The rest of the year, however, was quite the adventure. It seemed he struggled to get a good read on when to call for a fair catch or when to attempt a return. There were several muffed punts that put the Sooners defense in a terrible position.

Long Snapper

Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP

1. Ben Anderson

2. Ethan Lane

Snapping on field goals and punts never seemed to be an issue and you rarely, if ever heard Ben Anderson’s name called. That’s a good thing.

Holder

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

1. Josh Plaster

2. Luke Elzinga

Like Ben Anderson, you rarely heard any issues with the holding aspect of the kicking operation. When you don’t notice the holder, that means they’re doing their job.

