Oklahoma Sooners defense continues to develop in year three with Brent Venables

Spring practice number seven is officially in the books for the Oklahoma Sooners. We are now a little more than two weeks away from the spring game on April 20, 2024.

Once again, a big topic for the Sooners this offseason has been the competitive depth. Brent Venables mentioned it in his post-practice press conference on Tuesday and there have been a number of reports about how deep this team looks compared to teams in the past.

One of the groups with the most experience returning is the defense. It should be one of the more experienced groups in the country. While it is never perfect, Venables believes it’s getting to where he wants it.

“At spots it is,” Venables said. “Overall, we do have another year in the system. I just look at all of the systems, and I think it’s important, starting with the excitement that you need to have, the passion that you need to have, the focus intensity that you need to have whether you are in segment meetings, team meetings or you come to this practice field. Whether it’s a walkthrough or it’s a two-minute drill to win the game. All of it should have the same level of passion, intensity and focus. Having a group of guys that are obsessed with the physical toughness, that are obsessed with developing our team, that are obsessed with the details, obsessed with having the right mindset every single day.”

Venables mentioned the linebacker and cornerback rooms as two groups he feels are in the best shape since he’s gotten here. Both positions are full of depth and it has many wondering how they are going to figure out who to play.

In the era of the transfer portal, you worry about guys transferring if they aren’t getting enough playing time, but you would rather have that issue of too many talented guys than not enough. Especially heading to the SEC.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire