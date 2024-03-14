Oklahoma Sooners defender primed for a breakout season per ESPN

The Oklahoma Sooners’ defense made positive strides in 2023, but they have work to do to turn Zac Alley’s unit into an elite squad.

Brent Venables and his coaching staff have done a great job on the recruiting trail to stockpile talent over the last three recruiting cycles. In the last two years, the Sooners have added 17 four- and five-star players to their defensive ranks. Three were five-star prospects Adepoju Adebawore, Peyton Bowen, and David Stone.

Bowen earned opportunities early in 2023 and was a productive playmaker on both defense and special teams. His production in a rotation role has ESPN’s David Hale believing Bowen will be the Sooners’ breakout star in 2024.

A year ago, safety Peyton Bowen arrived as a five-star recruit, ranked No. 14 nationally, hoping he could help be the future of OU’s defense after a disappointing 2022 season. He was able to carve out a role, playing in all 13 games with two starts, 36 tackles (including a season-high 5 against Texas), a sack, 5 passes broken up and a forced fumble. He also showed off his game-breaking ability with two blocked punts, most in the Big 12. He is poised to play an aggressive style under new defensive coordinator Zac Alley, who worked as an assistant under Sooners coach Brent Venables at Clemson when he was the Tigers’ defensive coordinator. Last year, Allen’s defense at Jacksonville State allowed just 2.8 yards per carry (fourth nationally), and was in the top 10 in turnovers (25) and interceptions (16). — Dave Wilson, ESPN

Bowen played 363 snaps in 2023, fourth among safeties but first among true freshmen on the roster last year. And he proved to have a nose for the football, making plays in both the run and passing game.

With Key Lawrence (Ole Miss transfer) and Reggie Pearson (eligibility) out the door, there’s an opportunity for Bowen to earn a starting role next to Billy Bowman. He’ll contend with Robert Spears-Jennings for snaps. Even if he doesn’t start for the Sooners in Year 2, we’ve seen Oklahoma rotate safeties, and he can help the Sooners at free safety, strong safety and nickel cheetah.

The breakout is coming for Peyton Bowen. He’s a big reason there’s optimism about Oklahoma’s defense improving yet again in 2024.

Peyton Bowen is looking like the best safety Oklahoma has had since Tony Jefferson. pic.twitter.com/5WZGKNscOn — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) October 21, 2023

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes and opinions. You can also follow John on X @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire