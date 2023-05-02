Oklahoma Sooners crack USA TODAY Sports post-spring ball top 25

Spring is over and the football season is still four months away, but that shouldn’t stop us from reflecting on where things stand after the completion of spring ball.

Though we won’t have any official answers as to how the Oklahoma Sooners stack up with their national counterparts, it is telling that the Sooners are receiving as much respect as they are this spring.

Oklahoma was picked third in USA TODAY Sports Big 12 post-spring power rankings behind Texas and Kansas State. There’s an argument that could be made that the Sooners are too high for a team coming off a 6-7 season.

However, with what they’ve done in the transfer portal and the maturation of the returnees under Brent Venables in year two, there’s reason to believe that they’ll be better this year.

In their post-spring top 25, USA TODAY Sports’ Paul Myerberg and Erick Smith look to be feeling good about the Sooners, including them in their power rankings. Here’s a look at their top 25.

Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs celebrate after their 50-30 victory over the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the change at quarterback, who else would you put at No. 1. They’re the top Dawg until someone knocks the Georgia Bulldogs out of the top spot.

Michigan Wolverines

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) celebrates his 20-yard touchdown run against the TCU Horned Frogs with running back Donovan Edwards (7) in the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan is certainly an interesting choice after getting beat by TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Jim Harbaugh’s done a really nice job in Ann Arbor and they’ve overtaken Ohio State as the top team in the Big Ten. The schedule sets up nicely for Michigan. If they can beat the Nittany Lions and the Buckeyes, they should have a clear path to the playoff.

Alabama Crimson Tide

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 01: Head coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate with the trophy after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 35-28 in the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

It’s kinda weird going into a season with uncertainty at quarterback for the Crimson Tide. However, after a run of notable names at the position like Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagavailoa, Mac Jones, and Bryce Young, there’s little doubt Nick Saban will have a strong answer to take over for their Heisman trophy winner.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Nov 10, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; A detailed view of the THON sticker on the helmet of a Penn State Nittany Lions player during a warmup prior to a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive line play matters at every level of football and Penn State may have one of the best offensive lines in the country. With Sean Clifford gone, the Nittany Lions will need their offensive line to be as good as expected.

Florida State Seminoles

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) drops back to pass against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first quarter in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

If ever there was a year for Florida State to make a run to the national championship, this looks like the year. Jordan Travis was really good in 2022 and the Seminoles are bringing back a good bit of a defensive front that tormented the ACC last season. Oklahoma saw the Seminoles up close and in person in the Cheez-It Bowl. They’re legit.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State students cheer as Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) approaches the line of scrimmage during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Ohio State defeated Penn State 44-31. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Like Georgia and TCU, Ohio State is another 2022 playoff team dealing with quarterback turnover. Given what Ryan Day has done offensively with the Buckeyes, there’s little doubt they’ll be in good shape. Still, a quarterback competition is ongoing and may linger into the fall.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Nov 12, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman walks the sidelines during the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at M&T Bank Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Freeman got off to a rough start in year one opening the season 0-2. It wasn’t a clean finish for the Fighting Irish, but they went 9-2 over their final 11, including a win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. The addition of Sam Hartmann from Wake Forest could be the difference maker at quarterback that they’ve needed for a long time.

Clemson Tigers

Oct 22, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) celebrate in the closing seconds against the Syracuse Orange during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson’s going with Cade Klubnik at quarterback and they’re bringing in a new offensive system with Garrett Riley. It worked wonders for TCU in 2022. Assuming there’s better talent to work with at Clemson, the Tigers offense should put up pinball type numbers this year.

Texas Longhorns

Nov 5, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Texas is back…?

When you put them in the top 10 in the preseason, that’s the only thing that one can say. But for them to be a top 10 team and College Football Playoff contender in 2023, Quinn Ewers will have to be better, and the defense will have to replace some key cogs in the middle of the defense.

USC Trojans

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the game against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

2022 was more of the same for a Lincoln Riley-coached team. Great offense, a Heisman-winning quarterback, but the defense couldn’t put them over the top. The USC Trojans lost twice to Utah and then fell to Tulane in bowl season. The 2023 schedule looks daunting with Utah, Oregon, Washington, and Notre Dame. However, if they can navigate it with one loss or fewer and win the Pac-12, they’ll be a playoff team.

Washington Huskies

Nov 12, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Penix Jr. had the Washington Huskies playing good football for most of the season, but were upset by UCLA and Arizona State in their 10-2 season. They picked up top 25 wins over Michigan State, Oregon State, Oregon, and Texas. Can they avoid any slips in 2023? This year they’ll face USC and Utah in back-to-back weeks in November that will write the story of their season.

Tennessee Volunteers

Sep 1, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the first half against the Ball State Cardinals at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Even without Hendon Hooker at the end of the 2022 season, the Tennessee Volunteers put up some points with Joe Milton at the helm. The question for the Volunteers is all about the defense.

Oregon Ducks

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Guess who’s back. Back again. Bo is back. Tell a friend.

Bo Nix took a huge step in his ability and production moving from Auburn to the Oregon Ducks. In 2022, he played like a fringe first-round pick. If he can replicate that in 2023 and even improve, he’ll put himself in the Heisman conversation and solidify a first-round pick draft slot.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Nov 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes players celebrate with the Floyd of Rosedale after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The defense hasn’t been a problem for Iowa. They’ve been great on that side of the ball. The offense, however, has been historically bad. Like it came out of the origins of college football. They averaged 17.7 points per game in 2022. Adding Michigan transfer Cade McNamara helps, but he won’t be able to do it all on his own.

LSU Tigers

Jan 2, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Landon Ibieta (24) jumps for a pass in front of Purdue Boilermakers safety Jah’Von Grigsby (12) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The defense came to life for the LSU Tigers with Harold Perkins screaming off the edge in 2022. If Jayden Daniels can continue to improve at quarterback, the Tigers may be a threat in the SEC.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Sep 30, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

With Drake Maye at the helm, the Tar Heels have a chance to make some noise in the ACC in 2023. Much will depend on the growth of their defense. Their season will depend on how they navigate the Carolinas. Can they beat South Carolina to open the season and Clemson and North Carolina State in the final two weeks? Maye will be making a run at the Heisman in November, and those games will tell his story.

Utah Utes

Nov 12, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Utah Utes cheer team waves flags after a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma fans’ favorite Pac-12 team will need Cam Rising to return to health and replicate his 2022 form. His never say die attitude helped propel the Utes to their second consecutive conference title. Can they do it again in what will be USC’s final season in the Pac-12?

Oklahoma Sooners

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) celebrates a stop in the fist half against the Florida State Seminoles in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Well, well, well. What do we have here?

The Oklahoma Sooners look like a top 25 team on paper. But they’ve got as much or more to prove to themselves and to the nation after their first losing season since 1998.

Here’s what USA TODAY Sports had to say about the Sooners.

A top-ranked recruiting class and a very strong transfer haul should beef up the pass rush after the Sooners finished tied for 58th in the country in 2022 with 28 sacks. The Sooners added transfers Trace Ford (Oklahoma State), Rondell Bothroyd (Wake Forest) and Devon Sears (Texas State) that should help the defensive line enourmously. OU will also get a huge boost from Indiana transfer Dasan McCullough, who will play a hybrid linebacker role, and the program has huge hopes for true freshman Adepoju Adebawore. More will be needed from quarterback Dillon Gabriel after an up-and-down first season. He’ll have an unproven receiving group that must also help him out. – Myerberg and Smith

The transfer portal additions will make or break this team. The Additions of Bothroyd, McCullough, and safety Reggie Pearson have a chance to be game-changing pieces for Oklahoma’s defense this year.

Oregon State Beavers

Dec 17, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; The Oregon State Beavers celebrate with the Las Vegas Bowl trophy after defeating the Florida Gators 30-3 at Allegiant Stadium. Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

After back-to-back losses to USC and Utah to open Pac-12 play in 2022, the Oregon State Beavers finished strong, winning seven of their last eight to go 10-3. Two of their three losses in 2022 came by a field goal.

Kansas State Wildcats

Nov 26, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats fans hold up signs after a victory over the Kansas Jayhawks at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The reigning, defending, undisputed Big 12 champion Kansas State Wildcats are being slept on a bit in these rankings. No. 2 in USA TODAY Sports post-spring Big 12 power rankings, the Wildcats bring back one of the best quarterbacks in the conference in Will Howard and still have one of the best coaches in Chris Klieman.

Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners

Dec 3, 2021; San Antonio, TX, USA; UTSA Roadrunners running back Sincere McCormick (3) runs a 65 yard touchdown against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defense in the first half of the Conference USA championship game at the Alamodome. Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

UTSA has done a great job in recent years to establish themselves as one of the better Group of Five programs in the country. Though they had just four winning seasons in their first nine years in the FBS, the Roadrunners have had back-to-back 11-win seasons and three consecutive bowl appearances under Jeff Traylor.

TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; A TCU helmet raised in the air during second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

TCU has a lot to replace after eight players were selected in the 2023 NFL draft. Can they replicate their 2022 season without the heart and soul of their program, Max Duggan? The Heisman finalist is off to Los Angeles to back up Justin Fields.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 26: Tyler Shough #12 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders looks to pass during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

Joey McGuire’s got something going in Lubbock after a successful first year. If Tyler Shough can stay healthy and the defense can improve even a little bit, the Red Raiders should improve upon their 8-5 record from a season ago. A week two battle with the Oregon Ducks will be must-see television.

Troy Trojans

Dec 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Troy Trojans head coach Jon Sumrall lifts the trophy after the game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Exploria Stadium. Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Sun Belt Champion Troy Trojans are on a strong trajectory, riding an 11-game winning streak. They’ll play at Kansas State in nonconference, which should provide a intriguing test for both the Trojans and the Wildcats.

Wisconsin Badgers

Dec 7, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers fans react to a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin is taking a step out of the dark ages into modern football with Luke Fickell and Phil Longo. Do they have the quarterback and the weapons to air it out this year or are the Badgers a work in progress?

