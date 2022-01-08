Oklahoma Sooners continue Hawaii connection with offer to 2023 4-star linebacker Liona Lefau

The Oklahoma Sooners have opened new recruiting grounds in the great state of Hawaii. After landing Dillon Gabriel through the transfer portal, they added defensive tackle Jonah Laulu, who played for Hawaii in 2021.

Now they’re opening the pipeline in earnest with their latest offer to four-star linebacker Liona Lefau in the 2023 class.

Lefau is the No. 19 linebacker in the country according to the 247Sports composite database and the No. 2 player in the state of Hawaii. On3 Sports consensus rankings have him as the No. 24 linebacker in the 2023 class and No. 3 in Hawaii.

The star linebacker from Kahuku, Hawaii, holds offers from several Power Five schools, including Michigan, Utah, USC and Wisconsin. It’s early in his recruitment, but this appears to be a hot and heavy battle for the athletic linebacker.

Though the Sooners look deep at linebacker from the 2022 class, adding a player of Lefau’s ability would help. With Gabriel and Laulu in place, the Sooners could get a boost with the Hawaiian connection.

