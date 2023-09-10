Oklahoma Sooners continue to climb in US LBM Coaches Poll after win over SMU

The Oklahoma Sooners moved to 2-0 on the season with their 28-11 win over the SMU Mustangs. The win helped Oklahoma climb one spot to No. 16 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

The 11 points allowed by the Sooners defense are the fewest the Mustangs have scored in a game since a 51-10 loss to Louisiana Tech in the Frisco Bowl at the end of the 2017 season. That’s more than 60 games of offensive proficiency.

Perhaps times are changing in Norman as Brent Venables and Ted Roof rebuild a defense that struggled during the Lincoln Riley era.

The Sooners are the third-highest-ranked Big 12 team behind the Texas Longhorns at No. 6 and the Kansas State Wildcats at No. 15, one spot ahead of Oklahoma.

Texas is coming off arguably their biggest win in the last decade, a 10-point victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa. If you’re asking if Texas is Back, the answer just might be yes.

The Georgia Bulldogs remained the No. 1 team in the nation after a 45-3 win over Ball State. The Dawgs earned 64 of the 65 first-place votes issued by the coaches.

The Michigan Wolverines were the only other team to receive a first-place vote this week and come in at No. 2. They’re followed by Florida State, Ohio State, and USC to round out the top five.

After Texas at No. 6 are Penn State, Washington, Tennessee, and the Crimson Tide.

The road back to the College Football Playoff just got a lot more difficult for Nick Saban and the Tide. A loss on the record means they’d likely have to run the table to be in consideration for one of the top four spots in the postseason. It’s certainly doable but not an easy task.

Colorado, Duke, and Miami also saw decent climbs in the poll after their wins this week. The Buffaloes picked up another solid win over Matt Rhule’s Nebraska Cornhuskers. Miami beat Texas A&M in a 48-33 shootout.

For the Sooners, it’s still early in the season, giving them a lot of time to make a climb. As long as they keep winning, we could be looking at a top-15 matchup between OU and Texas in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for the Red River Rivalry game. As if the best rivalry game in the country didn’t need any more juice to it.

A look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll:

Schools Dropped Out

Wisconsin, No. 22 Tulane, No. 23 Texas A&M

Others Receiving Votes

Washington State 80; Kentucky 38; Texas Christian 26; Auburn 23; Texas A&M 21; Fresno State 21; Kansas 17; Tulane 16; Missouri 14; Maryland 14; Wake Forest 13; Oklahoma State 12; Central Florida 11; Arkansas 10; Syracuse 9; Cincinnati 8; Wisconsin 7; Mississippi State 7; Wyoming 6; Minnesota 6; Air Force 5; South Carolina 3; Memphis 3; Louisville 3; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire