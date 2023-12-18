Oklahoma Sooners continue to climb in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

In their 10-0 start, the Oklahoma Sooners have shown that they’re one of the best teams in the nation. They’ve picked up significant wins over Arkansas, Iowa, USC, and Providence along the way to create a nice resume for the NCAA tournament committee to consider ahead of conference play.

As one of four unbeaten teams in the 2023-2024 men’s basketball season, the Oklahoma Sooners have moved up four spots to No. 8 in the nation in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

They have a huge top 15 matchup incoming as they head to North Carolina to take on the Tar Heels in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte.

Purdue took over the top spot after being the previous No. 1 in the coaches poll, Arizona. The Boilermakers are followed by Kansas at No. 2 and Houston at No. 3. Arizona dropped three places to No. 4. UConn rounds out the top 5.

The Sooners represent the third-highest Big 12 team. Baylor at No. 10, BYU, at No. 15 and Texas at No. 23 round out the conference’s representation in the coaches poll.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 10-1 785 (20) +3 2 Kansas 10-1 750 (3) – 3 Houston 11-0 732 (9) – 4 Arizona 8-1 707 -3 5 UConn 10-1 704 – 6 Marquette 9-2 628 +1 7 Tennessee 8-3 541 +3 8 Oklahoma 10-0 533 +4 9 Kentucky 8-2 485 +6 10 Baylor 9-1 431 -4 11 Illinois 8-2 422 +5 12 Florida Atlantic 9-2 403 +2 13 North Carolina 7-3 371 -4 14 Creighton 9-2 354 -6 15 BYU 10-1 332 +2 16 Gonzaga 8-3 307 -3 17 Colorado State 10-1 264 +1 18 Clemson 9-1 254 -7 19 Duke 7-3 211 – 20 Virginia 9-1 184 +1 21 James Madison 10-0 165 -1 22 Texas 8-2 156 – 23 Memphis 8-2 146 +8 24 Wisconsin 8-3 141 -1 25 Ole Miss 10-0 132 –

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Miami (FL)

Others Receiving Votes

Auburn 60; Miami (FL) 41; Colorado 36; TCU 26; Michigan State 18; Ohio State 17; Grand Canyon 13; Iowa State 12; Utah 7; Texas A&M 7; South Carolina 5; New Mexico 4; Nebraska 4; Princeton 3; Nevada 3; San Diego State 2; Alabama 2; Indiana State 1; Dayton 1

