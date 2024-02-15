How do the Oklahoma Sooners compare to SEC teams in ESPN's SP+ rating?

The Oklahoma Sooners had a really good season in 2023 as they bounced back from their 6-7 season in 2022 to win 10 games last year. Now, they are preparing for a new era of Oklahoma football with the move to the SEC.

But they aren’t the only change coming to college football in 2024. The landscape as a whole has changed. The Pac 12 is essentially no more as everyone but Washington State and Oregon State left for the Big 10 or the Big 12.

With the new changes and the 2024 recruiting cycle coming to a close, it’s time to look at where Oklahoma ranks in ESPN data analyst Bill Connelly’s SP+ preseason rankings (subscription required).

For those that don’t know, Connelly releases a preseason SP+ ranking every February where he bases his projections on three primary factors weighted by their predictiveness. Those would be returning production, recent recruiting, and recent history.

So, let’s take a look at how Oklahoma stacks up against the rest of the SEC.

16. Vanderbilt Commodores

The Vanderbilt Commodores come in last place in the SEC and rank No. 105 in the country. Offensively, they rank no. 81 in the nation, while the defense ranks No. 115. The Commodores special teams unit is No. 72 in the nation in SP+ ahead of the 2024 season.

15. Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Mississippi State Bulldogs come in at No. 74 overall in SP+. Offensively, the Bulldogs rank No. 65 in the country and the defense comes in at No. 69. The special teams unit ranks No. 50 in the country.

14. Arkansas Razorbacks

The Arkansas Razorbacks rank No. 56 in the country. Their offensive ranks No. 56 in the country in SP+. Defensively, the Razorbacks come in at No. 65 while their special teams ranks No. 6 in the nation.

13. South Carolina Gamecocks

The South Carolina Gamecocks rank No. 42 in the country in overall SP+. The Gamecocks offense comes in at No. 61 while the defense ranks 36th in the country. As you’d expect from a Beamer-coached team, South Carolina’s special teams unit is one of the best in the nation in SP+, coming in at No. 12.

12. Kentucky Wildcats

The Kentucky Wildcats are next and rank No. 40 in the country. Their offense ranks No. 51 in the nation in SP+. Defensively, the Wildcats rank No. 37 in the country. Their special teams ranks No. 39 in the SP+ rating.

11. Florida Gators

The Florida Gators come in at No. 33 in the country. Their offense ranks No. 27 and the defense ranks No. 49 in the nation. On special teams, the Gators rank No. 9 in the country.

The Auburn Tigers rank No. 31 in the country. Offensively, the Tigers rank No. 45 in the nation and are the No. 30 team in defensive SP+ rating. The Tigers special teams comes in at No. 27 in the country.

9. Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers rank No. 15 in the country. Offensively, the Vols come in at No. 22 and are the No. 13 team in SP+ defense. Their special ranks No. 52 in the country.

8. Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners come in at No. 14 in the country. Offensively, the Sooners rank No. 14 in the nation and the defense comes in at No. 19. On special teams, OU ranks No. 95 in the country.

7. Texas A&M Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies are the No. 13 team in the country in SP+ rating. Their offense ranks No. 12 in the nation, while their defense is No. 23. On special teams, the Aggies rank No. 73 in the nation.

The Missouri Tigers rank No. 11 in the country. They have a 21.8 SP+ ranking. The offense ranks No. 8 in the country and the defense is No. 24. The Tigers rank No. 45 in the nation on special teams.

The LSU Tigers rank No. 10 in the country. Offensively, the Tigers rank No. 3 in the country in SP+. Defensively, LSU is the No. 34 team in the nation and No. 83 on special teams.

4. Ole Miss Rebels

The Ole Miss Rebels are the No. 8 team in the country in SP+ rating. Their offense ranks No. 6 and their defense comes in at No. 16. On special teams, Ole Miss ranks No. 26 in the country.

3. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide rank No. 6 in the country. They have a 26.6 SP+ ranking. Their offense ranks No. 7 in the country while the defense comes in at No. 8. On special teams, the Tide rank No. 2 in the country.

2. Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns rank No. 4 in the country. The offense is No. 5 in the while their defense ranks No. 10. The Longhorns special teams ranks No. 17 in the country in SP+.

The Georgia Bulldogs rank No. 1 in the country. They have a 34.5 SP+ ranking. Their offense ranks No. 2 in the country, and their defense ranks No. 5. The Bulldogs special teams is No. 4 in the nation.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma football: How does OU compare to SEC teams in ESPN SP+ rating?