How do the Oklahoma Sooners compare to SEC teams in ESPN’s SP+ rating?

The Oklahoma Sooners had a really good season in 2023 as they bounced back from their 6-7 season in 2022 to win 10 games last year. Now, they prepare for a new era of Oklahoma football with the move to the SEC.

But they aren’t the only change coming to college football in 2024. The landscape as a whole has changed. The Pac 12 is essentially no more as everyone but Washington State and Oregon State left for the Big 10 or the Big 12.

With the new changes and the 2024 recruiting cycle coming to a close, it’s time to look at where Oklahoma ranks in ESPN data analyst Bill Connelly’s SP+ preseason rankings (subscription required).

For those that don’t know, Connelly releases a preseason SP+ ranking every February where he bases his projections on three primary factors weighted by their predictiveness. Those would be returning production, recent recruiting, and recent history.

So, let’s take a look at how Oklahoma stacks up against the rest of the SEC.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores come in last place in the SEC and rank No. 105 in the country. Offensively, they rank no. 81 in the nation, while the defense ranks No. 115. The Commodores special teams unit is No. 72 in the nation in SP+ ahead of the 2024 season. .

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs come in at No. 74 overall in SP+. Offensively, the Bulldogs rank No. 65 in the country and the defense comes in at No. 69. The special teams unit ranks No. 50 in the country.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas Razorbacks rank No. 56 in the country. Their offensive ranks No. 56 in the country in SP+. Defensively, the Razorbacks come in at No. 65 while their special teams ranks No. 6 in the nation.

South Carolina Gamecocks

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks rank No. 42 in the country in overall SP+. The Gamecocks offense comes in at No. 61 while the defense ranks 36th in the country. As you’d expect form a Beamer coached team, South Carolina’s special teams unit is one of the best in the nation in SP+, coming in at No. 12.

Kentucky Wildcats

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are next and rank No. 40 in the country. Their offense ranks No. 51 in the nation in SP+. Defensively, the Wildcats rank No. 37 in the country. Their special teams ranks No. 39 in the SP+ rating.

Florida Gators

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators come in at No. 33 in the country. Their offense ranks No. 27 and the defense ranks No. 49 in the nation. On special teams, the Gators rank No. 9 in the country.

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Auburn Tigers rank No. 31 in the country. Offensively, the Tigers rank No. 45 in the nation and are the No. 30 team in defensive SP+ rating. The Tigers special teams comes in at No. 27 in the country.

Tennessee Volunteers

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Volunteers rank No. 15 in the country. Offensively, the Vols come in at No. 22 and are the No. 13 team in SP+ defense. Their special ranks No. 52 in the country.

Oklahoma Sooners

Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners come in at No. 14 in the country. Offensively, the Sooners rank No. 14 in the nation and the defense comes in at No. 19. On special teams, OU ranks No. 95 in the country.

Texas A&M Aggies

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) looks to throw the ball during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies are the No. 13 team in the country in SP+ rating. Their offense ranks No. 12 in the nation, while their defense is No. 23. On special teams, the Aggies rank No. 73 in the nation.

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Tigers rank No. 11 in the country. They have a 21.8 SP+ ranking. The offense ranks No. 8 in the country and the defense is No. 24. The Tigers rank No. 45 in the nation on special teams.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU Tigers rank No. 10 in the country. Offensively, the Tigers rank No. 3 in the country in SP+. Defensively, LSU is the No. 34 team in the nation and No. 83 on special teams.

Ole Miss Rebels

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Ole Miss Rebels are the No. 8 team in the country in SP+ rating. Their offense ranks No. 6 and their defense comes in at No. 16. On special teams, Ole Miss ranks No. 26 in the country.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide rank No. 6 in the country. They have a 26.6 SP+ ranking. Their offense ranks No. 7 in the country while the defense comes in at No. 8. On special teams, the Tide rank No. 2 in the country.

Texas Longhorns

Matt Cashore/USA Today / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Texas Longhorns rank No. 4 in the country. The offense is No. 5 in the while their defense ranks No. 10. The Longhorns special teams ranks No. 17 in the country in SP+.

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs rank No. 1 in the country. They have a 34.5 SP+ ranking. Their offense ranks No. 2 in the country, and their defense ranks No. 5. The Bulldogs special teams is No. 4 in the nation.

