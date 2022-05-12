Oklahoma Sooners get commitment from Missouri transfer wide receiver Javian “J.J.” Hester

The transfer portal continues to give to the Oklahoma Sooners late in the spring as they prepare for the 2022 college football season. After getting a commitment from Pittsburgh quarterback Davis Beville earlier this week, the Sooners landed Missouri transfer wide receiver Javian Hester late Wednesday night.

Hester, a former four-star player from the 2020 recruiting cycle, hails from Tulsa where he attended Booker T. Washington High School before going to the Tigers.

He was the No. 3 player in the state of Oklahoma that year and the No. 53 wide receiver according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

After redshirting in 2020, Hester played in seven games in 2021 accounting for 12 receptions, 225 yards, and two touchdowns. He averaged 18.8 yards per reception and 1.76 yards per route run for Missouri last season according to Pro Football Focus. He averaged 6.6 yards after the catch per reception and an average depth of target of 14.7, which was the third-best number for the Tigers last season.

He played primarily in the slot for the Tigers last year with 70% of his snaps coming from the inside. That ability to play on the inside at 6-foot-3 provides the Sooners a big body to play in the middle of the field and allows Jeff Lebby some flexibility to move Marvin Mims back outside where he thrived in 2020 or another big body to play on the outside opposite of Theo Wease.

The depth at wide receiver was already pretty strong, but Javian “J.J.” Hester provides even more options to the wide receiver room for the Sooners to work with.

