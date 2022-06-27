Oklahoma Sooners get commitment from 2023 OT Heath Ozaeta out of Washington

The Oklahoma Sooners added another piece to the 2023 recruiting class in three-star offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta. A top 10 player in the state of Washington, Ozaeta was a target for several west coast schools including UCLA, BYU, Utah, and Stanford.

Oklahoma earned his commitment less than a week after extending their offer on July 22.

Though considered a three-star player in the 247Sports Composite rankings and On3’s Consensus rankings, Ozaeta is considered a four-star player by On3 Recruiting.

Ozaeta has great size to be an offensive tackle, standing 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 295 pounds. He’s got a nice frame to add more strength and muscle to when he gets to Norman.

He’s an athletic player that is able to get out in space, quickly finds his target, and engages. Ozaeta isn’t simply looking to block his opponent, he wants to put them on the ground. He plays physical but also controlled and with good technique, using his legs to drive his opponent backward, sometimes 10 yards off the line of scrimmage. He also played interior defensive line for Mount Si high school and showed impressive burst and penetration ability. He’s got a strong athletic profile to be a starting offensive tackle for the Sooners.

Ozaeta joins center Joshua Bates in Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line room for the 2023 class and the Oklahoma Sooners are just getting started adding offensive line talent this recruiting cycle.

Heath Ozaeta's Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN — — — — Rivals 3 — — — 247Sports 3 — 9 28 247 Composite 3 549 8 45 On3 Recruiting 4 275 4 22 On3 Consensus 3 779 10 53

Vitals

Hometown Snoqualmie, WA Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-6 Weight 295

Recruitment

Offered on June 22, 2022

Committed June 27, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

UCLA

Utah

Air Force

Arizona

Arizona State

BYU

California

Cincinnati

Colorado

Colorado State

Nebraska

Princeton

Stanford

Twitter

100% committed to @OU_Football‼️ Happy Birthday Mom @mozaeta! So grateful for my teammates & coaches through the years and for my family whose unconditional love and support helped me get here! Thank you to @CoachVenables @OU_CoachB @Coach_Leb for believing in me! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/cGtJIC481U — Heath Ozaeta (@HeathOzaeta) June 27, 2022

