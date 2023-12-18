Oklahoma Sooners move into the top 10 in latest AP Poll

The Oklahoma Sooners are off to their best start in the Porter Moser era, sitting at 10-0 ahead of a big-time nonconference matchup with the UNC Tar Heels.

At 10-0, the Sooners are one of four remaining unbeaten teams in college basketball. After starting the season unranked, the Sooners have climbed into the top 10 for the first time under Moser. In the latest AP Top 25, the Oklahoma Sooners come in at No. 7 in the nation. Oklahoma also came in at No. 8 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Purdue is the new No. 1 team in the nation after knocking off the previous No. 1 Arizona 92-84.

The Oklahoma Sooners are the third highest-rated Big 12 team, coming in behind No. 2 Kansas and No. 3 Houston. The Sooners moved in front of Baylor, who lost by 24 points to Michigan State. BYU at No. 17 and Texas at No. 19 are the only other Big 12 teams ranked in this week’s edition of the AP Poll.

Oklahoma’s shown off incredible depth, with eight players averaging seven or more points per game and six players averaging four rebounds or more per game. After having to retool the roster once again this offseason, Moser has finally found the cast that he’s been looking for to push the Sooners into the NCAA tournament.

The Sooners have a huge opportunity this week when they take on the No. 11 UNC Tar Heels in the Jumpman Invitational. It would mark a statement win for the resurgent Sooners as they hope to end their NCAA tournament drought.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire