Oklahoma Sooners get a bump, Trojans tumble again in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll

It was only a two-point win for the Oklahoma Sooners, but it was enough for them to move up in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

On a weird weekend, they weren’t the only top 10 team to have some struggles. Alabama and Oregon overcame slow starts against good teams. Like Oklahoma, Washington and Texas were tested as well.

Not every team in the top 10 a week ago fared well enough to come away with a win. Penn State lost their top 10 clash with Ohio State and North Carolina fell to one-win Virginia.

All that matters is getting wins. Sure, teams want to garner style points along the way, but first and foremost, just win. They don’t ask how a team won. They ask how many games a team won.

For the Oklahoma Sooners, all they need to be concerned with is simply winning. There are areas to improve, but they’re still 7-0 on the season and control their own destiny.

The USC Trojans, on the other hand, took another tumble in the polls after their second-straight loss in a thriller against Utah. The Trojans are down to No. 22 after their loss.

Here’s a look at the top 10 teams and the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

10. Penn State Nittany Lions

This Week: Lost to Ohio State

Change: -4

For the Nittany Lions, each season comes down to how they handle the Ohio State and Michigan games on their schedule. Well, they’re 0-1 in 2023 against the top two teams in the Big Ten East. To have a chance at the Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff berth, they’ll need to beat Michigan and have some help elsewhere.

9. Oregon Ducks

This Week: Beat Washington State

Change: +2

After their loss to Washington, the Ducks bounced back with an impressive win over Washington State.

8. Alabama Crimson Tide

This Week: Beat Tennessee

Change: +2

Alabama shrugged off a slow start to pick up a huge win over Tennessee and keep the SEC and a College Football Playoff berth in play for the Tide.

7. Texas Longhorns

This Week: Beat Houston

Change: +1

Like a lot of the top 10, the Texas Longhorns struggled to get a win this weekend. A controversial call toward the end of the game gave the Longhorns a lift.

6. Oklahoma Sooners

This Week: Beat UCF

Change: +1

The Sooners survived by stopping UCF on their two-point conversion attempt. It was an up and down performance for Oklahoma who will have to tighten things up when they go on the road to face Kansas next week.

This Week: Beat Arizona State

Change: No Change

Washington trailed 7-3 going into the fourth quarter but rattled off 12 points to stay alive in the College Football Playoff race.

This Week: Beat Duke

Change: No Change

Florida State kept their undefeated season alive by outscoring the Duke Blue Devils 21-0 in the fourth quarter and holding Duke scoreless in the second half.

This Week: Beat Penn State

Change: No Change

The Ohio State Buckeyes have two huge wins on their ledger for 2023 after beating Notre Dame and now Penn State. The Buckeyes defense is legit and will be a big reason why they contend for the national title.

This Week: Beat Michigan State

Change: No Change

The Michigan Wolverines may not have the most impressive resume, but they’ve been impressive in their wins. The latest was a domination of Michigan State.

Georgia Bulldogs

This Week: Bye Week

Change: No Change

The Georgia Bulldogs were on a bye this week, so that didn’t do anything to change the rank of the national title favorites.

The US LBM Coaches Poll

Teams Dropped Out

Iowa Hawkeyes

Others receiving votes:

Florida 52; Miami (FL) 27; Kansas State 25; Iowa 24; Fresno State 23; Oklahoma State 13; Kentucky 10; Wyoming 9; SMU 8; Liberty 8; Arizona 7; UNLV 6; Maryland 4; Kansas 4; Wisconsin 2; Toledo 2; Clemson 1;

